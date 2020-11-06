Hunt For Knifeman After Fatal Stabbing

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN died in hospital after he was stabbed at a Joe Farrington Road residence yesterday morning, police said.

Police said shortly after 10am, officers were alerted to a stabbing incident that occurred on Joe Farrington Road.

On arrival at the scene, officers were informed that a group of men were at a residence when a man known to them walked in and produced a sharp object and stabbed one of the males about the body.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident occurred hours after one man died and four others were injured during a shooting on Peters Street.

At the scene on Wednesday night, ASP Audley Peters told reporters that three of the victims were in stable condition. One was treated already and appeared to have been discharged at the time.

Police were called to the scene around 7pm.

“Officers responded and on their arrival their investigations revealed that a group of persons were gathered in front of a residence when a small vehicle approached. Two men exited the vehicle and produced firearms which they discharged in the direction of the persons gathered,” ASP Peters said.

“Five males were injured, four of which were transported to the hospital via private vehicle. As a result of one being (lifeless), the EMS service were called and on their arrival, they examined the body and pronounced it unresponsive.”

The vehicle used in the shooting was said to be a Japanese model. Police said there was no evidence to suggest there was a social gathering going on at the time of the incident.

Police said initial evidence also did not suggest that the incident is gang-related.

Investigations into both incidents continue.