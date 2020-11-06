Man Fined For Breaking Church Window, Windshield Of Pastor's Car

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man who broke a church window and the windshield of a pastor’s car during a traffic dispute was fined $800 and ordered to pay for the property he damaged.

Courtney Thompson was accused of damaging one of the church windows of Ever Changing Lives Ministry and the windshield of the pastor’s car on November 2. The prosecution argued the accused also harmed another man at the time of the incident.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of damage and causing harm during a hearing before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on Friday.

The court heard that day, Thompson was involved in a traffic accident. At the time of the incident, an argument ensued and the accused attacked one of the other drivers involved in the ordeal. The prosecution said Thompson threw bottles during the altercation, which resulted in the church window and car windshield being damaged.

During the arraignment, Thompson’s attorney told the magistrate his client had no previous convictions. He also noted that Thompson pleaded guilty at his first opportunity and insisted the accused was remorseful for his actions.

As a result, Magistrate Swain fined the accused $300 or 30 days in prison for causing damage. She also ordered him to reimburse the pastor for the broken church window and car windshield. Thompson was also fined another $500 or two months in prison for causing harm and ordered to compensate the man he attacked $500. Magistrate Swain said if he failed to compensate his victims he could risk spending an additional 30 days on remand for each count.