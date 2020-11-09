Current Visa Valid For Delayed Flights

ALL travelers whose flights were cancelled yesterday due to bad weather will be able to return home on their current travel health visa, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation said last night.

The statement came in response to a video circulating on social media claiming some Bahamians have issues returning home from South Florida because of difficulties in obtaining a new Bahamas travel health visa after flight delays.

Yesterday, Lynden Pindling International Airport said flights were suspended at noon on Sunday due to the impact of Tropical Storm Eta.

Flights are slated to resume this morning at 7am.

Travellers were advised to contact their respective airlines for updates as a result of the storm.

“It is the ministry’s understanding that flight delays due to inclement weather have resulted in expiry of the COVID-19 RT-PCR test results of some travellers,” the ministry said.

“In its response to this situation, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation has made accommodations for this contingency: all travellers to The Bahamas, whose flights were cancelled today (November 8, 2020), due to the inclement weather, will be able to use their current Bahamas travel health visa to return home.”

The ministry said a hardworking team will accommodate all travellers who have “legitimate requests for deviations from the current travel requirements”.

“No traveller will ever be required to pay any additional cost for either the test or the travel health visa because of circumstances beyond their control,” the ministry added.

All travellers entering The Bahamas must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test taken within five days of their arrival in The Bahamas.

Yesterday the ministry said some citizens and residents making

short trips out of the country are taking the required COVID-19 RT-PCR test in The Bahamas prior to travel abroad with the intention to use the test taken in The Bahamas to meet the travel protocols for the return home.

“Clearly, no COVID-19 RT- PCR test performed in The Bahamas can

be used to re-enter The Bahamas,” officials said.

This comes after Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell called on the government to waive the travel health visa fee for Bahamians returning home from abroad.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Mitchell noted the reports on social media that some Bahamian travellers were stuck in Florida.

“The PLP has pointed out the problems with charging Bahamians coming home 40 dollars to do so. The Prime Minister sought to cover himself by saying that Bahamians ought to have enough money for taking the COVID-19 test and paying for the visa. It was an insensitive comment to make.

“Clearly in many cases the visa and the test have expired and in these budgetary times, who would have budgeted for it twice? The fee should be waived for all Bahamians,” Mr Mitchell said.

In order to enter the country, travellers must present a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test, that is no older than five days prior to date of arrival. Travellers must also obtain a travel health visa, which costs $40 for Bahamian residents or visitors staying less than five days. The visa costs $60 for visitors staying more than five days. The cost of the visa factors in a rapid antigen test that travellers must take on day five of their trip.

Travel health insurance is also factored into the visa cost. The insurance, which becomes mandatory on November 14, is provided by a private insurer.