Easing The Pain: Pm Declares Lockdown Worked To Halt Second Wave So Eases Controls

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A 50 percent decrease in new COVID-19 infections over the last four weeks coupled with a 68 percent drop in virus-related hospital cases since mid-October has prompted the relaxation of various restrictions in New Providence and Abaco.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that the most recent data has put The Bahamas’ national COVID-19 positivity rate at 16 percent. This is a 44.8 percent reduction from the week just before the tougher measures were put in place.
These rates have continuously decreased and just yesterday the rate of positivity was 5.7 percent, Dr Minins said. Calling the marked decreases in both New Providence and Abaco “good progress”, Dr Minnis said the new revised measures will begin today.
The relaxed measures include the lifting of the weekend 24-hour curfew. Moving forward, the curfew on Saturdays and Sundays will now be from 6pm to 5am.
The weekday curfew, previously 8pm to 5am, will move to 9pm to 5am.
This curfew will also apply to Grand Bahama on weekdays and weekends.
Despite the news, Dr Minnis reminded Bahamians that restrictions would be loosened and tightened according to COVID-19 case trends, adding this was the time for cautious optimism.
He also lashed out at critics of the government’s COVID-19 protocols.
“As I have mentioned to you before, during the pandemic we will go through cycles of tightening and loosening restrictions,” Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said in a televised national address yesterday.
“When case numbers go up, we have to tighten the rules to save lives. When those numbers go down, we loosen restrictions so Bahamians may get back to work and resume more normal lives. The measures we put in place to combat the second wave have worked.
“Some criticised us for acting aggressively, but we knew we had to intervene to slow the spread of the virus and save Bahamian lives. We do not like putting in place restrictions. However, our main priorities are the health and safety of the Bahamian people.
“We are not afraid of making the tough decisions to protect you.”
He continued: “As we emerge out of this second wave, let us be cautiously optimistic and let us continue to be careful. We are opening up. But if we stop following the public health advice, virus cases will increase again and we may end up back under restrictions.”
In New Providence and Abaco, the retail sector, including pharmacies, may resume in-store services Monday to Saturday following the protocols prepared by the Bahamas Federation of Retailers and certified by the Ministry of Health.
On Saturdays, food stores may open to the public and can restock on Sundays.
Outdoor dining is also permitted to resume at restaurants and at fish fries, Monday to Saturday.
On Sundays, only drive-thru and take away food services are permitted.
However, hotels may conduct indoor dining, Dr Minnis said.
Beaches and parks will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 5am to 6 pm.
The new measures take effect today and do not apply to Spanish Wells and Harbour Island.
Comments
joeblow 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Infections rates will decrease at some point after almost everyone has been infected, or if you reduce rates of testing. This reduction has nothing to do with locking people down on weekends!
We need a new PM.
whogothere 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Exactly, 6 weeks ago I predicted that once cases got between 5 - 6k (equivalence of probably 50 and 60k once you include undetected cases.) Which is exactly between 20 and 30% of populations.... And Voila here we are....20-40% is the estimated HIT for those not buying into the scaremongers 80% threshold. We are witness the natural Phenomena of Herd Immunity (Which may not last for long) but we saw the same thing in grand Bahamas same thing. Cases dropped once 20-30% of Freeport population were infected. Bimini the same thing. It has nothing to do with lockdowns or masks or any government policy. There is no correlation. The only correlation is the level of infection. We see the exact same thing in countries of similar population size. - Maldives, Iceland, Malta...
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/co...">https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/co...
mandela 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
With the border now open we will be heading into phase 3 of this virus, the U.S.A, in all states they are recording their highest infection since the beginning of this virus, yesterday they broke their record for a single day infections. At this rate, we will be locked down in the holiday season and the blame will be put on us. In my opinion, Lockdowns alone does nothing but stall the process and frustrates its citizens.
whogothere 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Lockdown Unlikely- look how they are treating Harbour Island, Spanish well and eleuthera. Spanish wells had over 40 cases last week and no lockdown. Government is clueless they are using lockdowns as a punitive placebo selectively not hitting tourist destinations...Eleuthera basically has no hotels open so it's convenient to LD and send a message that they've doing something.. As soon as Bahamar opens there won't be a lockdown no matter how high cases get - not that they will - we're seeing the same curve collapse that we see in other global hotspots once infections get to a certain threshold - Chicago, NY, Stockholm, Madrid..to name a few.. 20-40% and we're done.. Everything else is driven by oversensitive PCR tests picking up viral remnants.
happyfly 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Still makes him feel good to wave his fingers and have everyone do as he commands
John 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Many are asking why Spanish Wells and Harbor Island were not locked with the rest of Eleuthera. Spanish Wells has as many cases and Harbor Island is the party capital of North Eleuthera,
John 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Hint: The Spanish Wells fishermen have fish and lobster contracts to fill.
whogothere 37 minutes ago
Hint: hotels in harbour have reservations
tribanon 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
No need to worry about COVID-19 anymore. The Biden campaign team and CNN have all but promised COVID-19 would disappear if their man will be the next president. LOL
John 45 minutes ago
Trump also said the virus will disappear. And they may be right. Once these type viruses been around for a while they do disappear because the population builds up an immunity for them. And even though they mutate, the anti bodies in a person who hay been infected can still usually resist them. The danger is when there is rapid spread with no resistance.
whogothere 31 minutes ago
Glad to hear you changing your tune - that talk of a deadly mutated C19 Was a bit much ;)
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID