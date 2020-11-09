Easing The Pain: Pm Declares Lockdown Worked To Halt Second Wave So Eases Controls

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A 50 percent decrease in new COVID-19 infections over the last four weeks coupled with a 68 percent drop in virus-related hospital cases since mid-October has prompted the relaxation of various restrictions in New Providence and Abaco.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that the most recent data has put The Bahamas’ national COVID-19 positivity rate at 16 percent. This is a 44.8 percent reduction from the week just before the tougher measures were put in place.

These rates have continuously decreased and just yesterday the rate of positivity was 5.7 percent, Dr Minins said. Calling the marked decreases in both New Providence and Abaco “good progress”, Dr Minnis said the new revised measures will begin today.

The relaxed measures include the lifting of the weekend 24-hour curfew. Moving forward, the curfew on Saturdays and Sundays will now be from 6pm to 5am.

The weekday curfew, previously 8pm to 5am, will move to 9pm to 5am.

This curfew will also apply to Grand Bahama on weekdays and weekends.

Despite the news, Dr Minnis reminded Bahamians that restrictions would be loosened and tightened according to COVID-19 case trends, adding this was the time for cautious optimism.

He also lashed out at critics of the government’s COVID-19 protocols.

“As I have mentioned to you before, during the pandemic we will go through cycles of tightening and loosening restrictions,” Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said in a televised national address yesterday.

“When case numbers go up, we have to tighten the rules to save lives. When those numbers go down, we loosen restrictions so Bahamians may get back to work and resume more normal lives. The measures we put in place to combat the second wave have worked.

“Some criticised us for acting aggressively, but we knew we had to intervene to slow the spread of the virus and save Bahamian lives. We do not like putting in place restrictions. However, our main priorities are the health and safety of the Bahamian people.

“We are not afraid of making the tough decisions to protect you.”

He continued: “As we emerge out of this second wave, let us be cautiously optimistic and let us continue to be careful. We are opening up. But if we stop following the public health advice, virus cases will increase again and we may end up back under restrictions.”

In New Providence and Abaco, the retail sector, including pharmacies, may resume in-store services Monday to Saturday following the protocols prepared by the Bahamas Federation of Retailers and certified by the Ministry of Health.

On Saturdays, food stores may open to the public and can restock on Sundays.

Outdoor dining is also permitted to resume at restaurants and at fish fries, Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays, only drive-thru and take away food services are permitted.

However, hotels may conduct indoor dining, Dr Minnis said.

Beaches and parks will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 5am to 6 pm.

The new measures take effect today and do not apply to Spanish Wells and Harbour Island.