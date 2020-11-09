Minnis Sends Congratulations To Biden On Election Victory

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis extended congratulations to United States President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, saying he is confident The Bahamas’ long-standing relationship with the US will be strengthened.

Dr Minnis also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris as Vice-President-elect.

“The Bahamas and the United States have enjoyed long-standing, warm, friendly and historic relations,” said the Prime Minister in a letter to President-Elect Biden.

“I extend my very best wishes to you for a successful administration and I am very confident that the warm and friendly relations existing between our two governments and peoples will not only continue but will be further strengthened.”

Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis also offered congratulations to the pair after their win.

“On behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, I extend warm congratulations to Joseph Biden on his election victory as the 46th President of the United States,” Mr Davis said in a statement issued Saturday.

“We also extend warm congratulations and pay tribute to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, for making history as both the first woman and person of colour to be elected to that high office.

“In voting in such record numbers, we applaud the American people for re-affirming the democratic ideals of Thomas Jefferson, and recognise that the will of the people has been freely and fully expressed.

“The Progressive Liberal Party looks forward to working with the new administration on a number of national and regional issues of mutual concern and interest,” the opposition leader said.

Up to press time, President Trump has still refused to concede the election, using delays in processing the vote in some states “to falsely allege voter fraud and argue that his rival was trying to seize power” AP reported.