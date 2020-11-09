Insight: Open Doors After Months Of The Abaco Rebuild

IT’S now over a year since Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco and the long rebuilding programme began.

Here’s Insight’s latest update supplied by abacobuzz.com on what’s open for visitors and residents on the island.

Hope Town, Elbow Cay

Abaco Inn is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 242.816.1114 . Rooms and Villas are available to rent.

Cap’n Jack’s Closed. Opening Date TBA.

Hope Town Inn & Marina office@hopetownmarina.com) dockage is available for boats. Water is available on the dock and electricity. Mooring balls are also available. Opening date to be announced shortly.

Firefly Sunset Resort - open for lunch and dinner. 2b/2b Villas are available with a three night minimum.

On Da Beach Bar & Grill open for Lunch and Dinner, Turtle Hill Villas are available for rent.

Willie’s Kitchen & Bar – open 242.802.5754 for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Tiffany’s Treats Home - open. 242-554-9830

Abaco Pure Water - call for delivery 242.475.0946 Ice and water Drinking water and Ice bags available for purchase at LVA, Willie’s, as well as Vernon’s Grocery.

Captain Plug’s Adventures (Stafford Patterson) 242.577.0273 – open

Islandboy Excursions 242.808.1789, islandboyexcursions@gmail.com – open

Cat’s Paw Boat Rental – 242.577.0517- open

Hope Town Boat Charters - Hope Town Boat Charters - Call 242 577 7309

Lighthouse Marina Fuel Dock is Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 8:00am - 1:00pm

Local Boy Fishing Charters - open

G&L Ferry running 242.577.0611. Charter and schedule. .

Elbow Cay Cart Rentals – open

Hope Town Cart Rentals – open

Island Cart Rentals – open (242) 577-0317 info@islandcartrentals.com

Lighthouse Cart Rentals – open (242) 475-2625 rabby111482@yahoo.com

Getaway Cart Rentals – open (242) 357-6672, getawaycarts@yahoo.com

Abaco Inn Gift Shop - open

Hope Town Canvas hopetowncanvas@gmail.com Open, Bicycles available for rent

Green Turtle Cay

Business Highlight: Bluff House, Tranquil Turtle Beach Bar to be open by Christmas and should have a couple of villas available for rent. Homeowners are using this opportunity to upgrade their beautiful 2- and 3-bedroom villas with new furniture and appliances along with fixing the roofs and fresh paint. We will have the two 1 bedroom villas available by Christmas. The rebuild of the 40 slip marina was started and then halted in a mutual decision with Sunset Marine, which is doing the rebuild, and the ownership due to a strong looking hurricane season, but will resume by the 1st of November and to be open by early spring.

Green Turtle Club – fully open 443.912.5839

Harvey’s Island Grill –Harvey’s has no indoor dining for the foreseeable future. A small convenience store Turtley Convenient in their old dining area.

Leeward Yacht Club Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, Bahamas - for sale.

McIntosh’s Restaurant and Bakery open 8am -3pm serving breakfast and lunch. Dinner is served from 5pm-8pm. Open seven days a week.

Pineapple’s Bar & Grill Open every day for drinks and snacks

Turtle Crawl Café open 242.727.4129

Arawak Adventures open island hoping or fishing charters 242.577,4394, dcfar821@gmail.com

Brendal’s Dive Centre & Water Sports open

D&P Cart Rentals- open for golf cart and bike rentals

Green Turtle Cay Ferries- open

Harbour View Cart Rentals - open

Kool Karts- open

Plymouth Rock Liquors and Café. Open

Roberts Hardware – open

Sea Side Cart Rentals - open

Sunset Marine and Boat Rental - open

Sid’s Groceries - open

The Thirsty Turtle - open

100% BPL power

Great Guana Cay

Grabbers Bar, Grill – Dining, open Wed-Sunday, lunch and dinner, Call, and order: 242 365 5133

Nipper’s Beach Bar & Grill - rebuilding

Orchid Bay Yacht Club and Marina is open for serving fuel Monday - Friday, 7am – 4pm and Saturdays 7am – 12pm. One dock is finished. Power is back on. Marina office is open for ice, gift shop items, check out, etc. The restaurant opening date tba.

Mama’s Take Away - local Bahamian Food, open, call to order: 242 475 1007, 242 813 8981

Dive Guana – open

Donna’s Golf Cart Rentals - open 242-577-4283

Fig Tree Wine & Spirits - Open Monday -Saturday 6am-4pm

Guana Cay Grocery Store Open Monday – Saturday 8:30 am – 5:30 pm

Cracker P’s For Sale

Down Deep Fishing Charters – open

Lubbers Bakery – open

Lubbers Landing - slowly coming back

Laurie Schreiner Real Estate Professional- open.

Marsh Harbour

Abaco Beach Resort – fully open

Calypso Hills Hideaways is open, hotel, restaurant and car rentals.

Island Breezes - open

Color’s by the Sea - opens up at the end Nov. Outdoor, harbour side restaurant

Greta’s Café –open, breakfast and lunch only, inside security at the Airport

Jib Room - open - new dock, state of the art food truck

Nancy’s Seaside Restaurant, Sandy Point open. 242.475.9413

Wally’s Restaurant reopening 2021

Abacays-Carib-Freight - Inter-Island Freight Service connecting the mainland of Abaco and the Cays.

Abaco Gas 242.551.5248

Abaco Groceries is open 242.577.2014 or 242.577.1260

Abaco Hardware is open

Abaco Neem products available! order online

Abaco Signs, Printing, & Embroidery is open

Abaco Shopping plaza, 15 units. Major anchor tenants 75 percent occupied back up generator. parking facilities hurricane impact windows and doors completion set for end November

Abaco Island Pharmacy - open

Abaco Health Services - open

Agape Family Dental Centre is open. For appointments what’s app 242 825 3691

Aliv, Marsh Harbour - across from Abaco Hardware

Batelco main road Maxwells plaza

Bahamas Power and Light 9:30-3 call 242.302.1413 and 242.302.1516

BTC Maxwell’ plaza

The Chemist Shoppe (prescription service) open in Maxwell’s

Caribbean Veterinary Centre - Dr Hanna WhatsApp or call 242.821.3647

Commonwealth Bank Bahamas - sub branch at Maxwell’s Supermarket!

Cruise Abaco – Opened November 1

Frederick’s Agency is open, temporary location inside Maxwells, call 242 818 1011-

Maxwell’s Supermarket & Home Store Maxwell’s Supermarket & Home Store

Integrated Medical Centre Monday - Saturday, 9am-3pm, Dr. Charite

Jason’s Trucking - 242 359 6720 pick up and delivery service in Marsh Harbour

Jimmy’s Wine and Spirits - Open Monday- Saturday 10am - 6pm 242-603-2629

M&R Electric 242.475.1672 or 242.577.0313 serving all cays

Paint Place - opening January 2021

REV CableBahamas sub-branch at Maxwell’s,

RBC mobile banking unit - government building , construction is beginning on a new state-of-the-art digitally-enabled branch to serve Marsh Harbour and communities in the Abacos.

Taxi Service: Peter Pratt 242 825 9325

Donna’s Taxi Service 242.475.7766

Taxi Service Fabian 242.477.5699

Man-O-War

Café Hibiscus is open 3 days a week and will be back open full time by Thanksgiving, phone number 242.825.8966

MOW Heritage Museum and Coffee Shop - coffee shop is open.

Albury’s Sail Shop - The sail shop is open in the temporary location across the street from the its original location - while the new sail shop is being rebuilt.

Joe’s Studio 242.577.0338 Joes studio is open - hours vary, but will open for customers at any time.

Russell’s Convenient Store – Open Monday - Saturday 9am to 3pm and 6pm to 8pm and Sundays are 5:30- 9pm.

MoW grocery, MoW hardware, and Edwin’s Boat Yard are all open and functioning normally, fuel sales available 3-5 pm daily x-sat/sun

No Name Cay

Big O’s - is open. 242.577.9008

South Abaco

The Blackfly Lodge (Schooner Bay) is open for guests. For booking details please click or call June Russell 242.577.5577

The Sandpiper Inn statement: “The situation re the pandemic remains very uncertain and fluid with changes at the drop of a hat. This uncertainty has made it difficult to set a time of re-opening and as such we have decided not to reopen before February 1. 2021”

Pete’s Pub & Gallery will open Friday, Saturday and Sunday mid November, Art show - December 19, save the date!

The Abaco Club on Winding Bay – currently only open to Members and Homeowners.

The Delphi Club - officially open as of November 1 - Call 242.577.1698

Oeisha‘s Resort, Sandy Point 242.577.0230. Rooms available.

Da Bush ‘N Da Beach, Nature Tours & Taxi Service .242 825 3427 or 242 829 3322

Treasure Cay

Abaco Tours & Activities

Bahama Beach Club projected re-opening date March 2021

Café Le Florence - open

Treasure Cay Rubis Gas station is open Vehicle & Vessel Gas & Diesel Cold Beverages. Open daily 8am-4pm