Paying Tribute To Veterans Of World Wars

DEFENCE Force Commander Commodore Raymond King along with the Officers and Marines of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force yesterday joined the world in commemorating veterans of World Wars I and II on Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day is a day recognised by The Bahamas and countries throughout the British colonies to memorialise the veterans who served during World Wars I and II in the British Army. This annual ceremony, which is observed the nearest Sunday to November 11, marks the culmination of activities showcased by members of the British Legion-Bahamas Branch (BLBB).

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected services throughout the world, the usual church service at Christ Church Cathedral to remember the men and women who served during the two World Wars was cancelled.

This year, members of the British Legion-Bahamas Branch along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force will attend a scaled-down wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans War Cemetery, Infant View Road tomorrow.