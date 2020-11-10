A Blueprint For Escaping Abusive Relationships

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

HAVING made good on her escape from an abusive relationship, nurse Jemeica Freckleton has chronicled her experience in a new book in hopes that her triumph will help other women facing a similar “hell”.

Women stuck in tumultuous, unhappy relationships with no way to free themselves, she said, may find her experience, which she describes in detail in the book “The Heist: Escaping a Narcissist - The Blueprint”, helpful.



Jemeica said the books lays out steps for women who have come to the decision to leave a relationship but do not know how to go about it.

“I recently ended an abusive relationship with a narcissist and I just always wanted to be able to tell my side of the story, not as the victim looking for sympathy, and certainly not in an angry or distasteful way. So this book allowed me to do that and so much more. Although it is my story, it allowed the focus to be taken off of the hurt of that relationship and myself, and placed the attention on something greater,” she told Tribune Woman.

The book follows the back and forths, the push and pulls of Jemeica’s relationship until she is finally able to break free.

“This is for anyone who has had similar experiences with a narcissist and was too afraid to speak or stand up for themselves. This book is also for those still battling and working through traumatic experiences or abuse of any form,” she said.

“The topic of abuse is quite a common yet uncommon issue. Regardless of the type, it is often overlooked, especially when observed here in Bahamian society. I want these women to know that I have made their struggle a personal matter and will not stop bringing awareness to the issue of narcissism and domestic violence.”

And for these women she wanted to provide a blueprint, as she knows first-hand how debilitating it can be to feel like there is no way out.

“It not only guides you, but it is as though the main character actually holds your hand and walks you through the stages experienced and the healing process,” the author explained.

The book also addresses the nerve-wracking ordeal of confronting one’s abuser while also being accountable and addressing issues within oneself.

Additionally, it provides help resources.



“The book is filled with plot twists, but is mainly told in three parts and offers three perspectives: The heist, the trial, and life after the heist. It is real, it is truthful, it is worth the read and will definitely capture your interest from start to finish,” said Jemeica.

The main message she wants to send with this book is that “abuse is not your fault.”

“You do not have to let what happened to you define you. Now that you have survived, what is next? I want my audience to be intentional about their healing, unlearning patterns and developing new behaviours, because this process is the most tedious part of the escape,” she said.

Jemeica is a registered nurse currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Psychology, with plans to later obtain a doctorate in the same field. She is also a blogger, podcaster, female advocate and life coach, and holds a cognitive behavioural therapy and psychology certification.

As far back as she can remember, Jemeica said she always had a strong desire to help people, and a keen interest in the human mind and behaviours of individuals. In high school, she was given the nickname of “public defender”.

“This was because my high school best friend and I always felt the need to speak up on behalf of others who were unable to speak for themselves. That trait followed me, which resulted in me becoming the spokesperson for many things,” she said.

She now has become a spokesperson for women through the FE-mpowerment organisation, which was launched in April this year.

FE-mpowerment's mission is to become a voice for the voiceless and a platform for all women.

“We are committed to raising awareness of the normalisation of abuse. We speak not to be heard but rather speak up for what is right. Our vision is to provide the right environment with the proper support and help tools. Our team approach will effectively develop your innate abilities in order to transform you into a strong, resilient, woke, and empowered woman,” said Jemeica.

The organisation has a number of services and campaigns, including providing a safe and nurturing environment for a women to grow and come into their true selves with the help of group/support therapy.

The group acknowledges awareness is a campaign within itself so they foster the same through weekly podcast blogs and provide information and news on abuse and narcissism.

“By sharing my story, I invite you to safely tell yours. We encourage you to join the movement and become a voice by becoming an ambassador. We strongly believe in the power of numbers,” she said.

“Additionally, our resilience campaign proves that we don’t have to become victims of our circumstances. We honour many unsung heroes who too have survived a traumatic event and are pressing through life. Finally, we provide support through our Gyal Pal initiative and other events that promote interaction between other strong women.”

Her recently launched T-shirt company, Lyrik Statement Tees, is an extension of these efforts. The brand focuses on life after abuse.

Jemeica’s book is now available for purchase from Amazon. Local purchases will be available on www.fempowerment242.com. Follow the group on social media @fempowerment242 on Instagram and Facebook.