‘Harris Success Should Spur Equality Here’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson said Kamala Harris’ election to Vice President of the United States should cause Bahamians to think about how men and women can be treated equally in The Bahamas through passage of an Equal Pay Act and a mandate that boards of public companies have at least 50 percent female representation.

“America has now shown its preparedness to face the pandemic of racism and we have visibly celebrated the election of a woman who has shattered a glass ceiling,” she said yesterday.

“What are some of the things we can do here in the Bahamas as we talk about what America does? What are we going to do to affect positively the lives of our people? How are we going to embrace diversity? How are we going to honour women as equal to men?”

The former Attorney General said the country should pass an Equal Pay Act to “guarantee that women receive the same pay as men for substantially the same work”.

“Women for the most part are not getting the same as their male partners at all,” she noted.

“We should enshrine equal pay for equal work in law and that would make a statement about how we as a people think about the dignity of women. We’ve seen changes happen in so-called developed countries, like many states in the United States and in the United Kingdom. When I was much younger the view was that it was the man’s responsibility to take care of his family and the woman just happened to be in the workplace, and that was used to justify the pay that men and women get. Clearly, the times and views have changed.”

Mrs Maynard Gibson also wants legislation passed mandating that equal number of women and men become board members of public companies, noting that women are “woefully under-represented” on BISX-listed companies.

She also said the government should finally pass legislation granting women “the right for their spouses and children, wherever they are born, to become citizens of The Bahamas.”

“What are we going to do with respect to the citizenship issues that continue to cause pain and suffering against women?” she asked.

“There is an Act in Parliament that is already drafted. Why isn’t that being brought forward, why isn’t that being debated and why isn’t that being passed? If you’re talking about alleviating suffering, let’s stop talking and act.

“We can also speak about bringing hope for the future so young and older Bahamians, men and women can recognise and celebrate the fact that a Bahamian woman will be able to pass on their citizenship to their spouse as does a Bahamian man and wherever a child is born in the world, she can pass on her citizenship to her child, as can a married Bahamian woman and, for a single Bahamian man, he should also be able to pass on his citizenship. It isn’t the same as amending a constitution but in terms of being pragmatic it enables these things to happen by law which is important and both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have spoken favourably of these things, so make it happen.

“We bring to Parliament all kinds of things that are rushed through, why not rush this?” she asked.