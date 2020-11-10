'We Can Wage Covid War Without Lockdowns'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Eleuthera's Chamber of Commerce president yesterday told the Prime Minister "we can wage war against COVID without going to the extreme" of lockdowns, adding: "Every visitor counts."

Thomas Sands, in a letter responding to Dr Hubert Minnis' decision to impose more restrictive measures following a spike in the island's COVID-19 cases, agreed that "more must be done" but voiced fears that the Government's actions could undermine renewed visitor interest just "as we are entering our peak tourism season".

Calling for "a balanced approach" to tackle Eleuthera's COVID-19 surge to ensure businesses "in desperate need of this economic lift do not lose out", Mr Sands in particular called for the Government to revise its newly-imposed restrictions on airlift to the island given the disruption this threatens for persons who have already booked late 2020 vacations.

Anthony K Hamilton, president of the Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators, told Tribune Business that yesterday had been "a mess" for Bahamian airline and aviation operators who had been "sitting on pins and needles" throughout the day waiting for clarification on the restrictions surrounding flights to Eleuthera.

"That was crazy. Bad communication," Mr Hamilton said. "When the Prime Minister makes these pronouncements they're not clear because he's not speaking the language of the industry. He's speaking in generalities, and we need the technocrats to come behind and clarify everything. There needs to be proper communication."

The Prime Minister's Office yesterday issued a statement confirming that "all domestic flights or sea vessels travelling into or out of Eleuthera are prohibited at this time, except in the case of an emergency". Mr Hamilton, though, said this potentially stranded persons wanting to return to Nassau, and those wanting to return to Eleuthera, given the little to no warning provided.

Eleuthera-based sources said the content of the Prime Minister's Office's statement meant they were assuming that international flights by American Airlines and Silver Airways would continue, since there was no mention of restrictions being imposed on them. "It's just a crazy time at this point," one said.

Another added that they understood the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority will permit charter flights, but not commercial, to ferry passengers in transit between Nassau and Eleuthera, but this could not be confirmed prior to press time last night.

Mr Sands, meanwhile, in his letter to Dr Minnis also urged the Government to rethink its weekend lockdowns and order that restaurants with bars must close, with many fearing these and the other measures "will cripple a number of small businesses that remain the backbone of the local economy".

Acknowledging the Chamber's concerns at the rising number of COVID-19 cases, which totalled 117 as at November 7, Mr Sands also agreed "that more must be done to curb our current trajectory".

He conceded that some restrictions were inevitable, but pointed out that Eleuthera's private sector "have not taken this pandemic lightly" with many businesses making "significant investments" to meet the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"We stand with the Government of The Bahamas in its effort to rid our island of this virus," Mr Sands told Dr Minnis. "That being said, we believe that we need to be surgical, deliberate and strategic in our approach if we are going to accomplish our goal of creating and maintaining a COVID-free environment while also protecting our economy.

"We would also like to point out that we are just entering our peak tourism season, and early indicators show that there is an increased interest in the island. With this in mind, we need to ensure there is a balanced approach so that businesses who have been in desperate need of this economic lift do not lose out."

With the Thanksgiving holiday that traditionally kicks-off the winter tourism season just weeks away, and Christmas less than two months out, Mr Sands urged the Prime Minister and his Competent Authority "to revisit the airlift restrictions".

He added: "Many persons have already booked their holidays, and it is distressing for their plans to be interrupted at this stage. We have seen throughout this pandemic that guests have been very compliant with the rules and there is no need to deter those who want to visit from coming."

Mr Sands also expressed "grave concern" about the decision to close restaurants with bars, instead suggesting that the serving of alcohol be banned and eateries continue to offer curb-side and outside dining.

"We are also of the view that weekend lockdowns will be a major deterrent for those considering visiting the island," he added. "Our future recovery will certainly be negatively affected by these lockdowns, and we believe we can wage war against COVID in the short-term without going to this extreme as it will discourage visitor arrivals in the short and long-term Every visitor counts. We need this to be immediately revisited."

Calling for balance between health and livelihoods, Mr Sands added: "As it stands the business community feels the shutting down of airlift, the closure of restaurants and the weekend lockdowns will cripple a number of small businesses which remain the backbone of our local economy."