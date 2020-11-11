Aviation Stunned By 'Flip-Flop' Over Domestic Travel

By NEIL HARTNELL

Bahamian aviation operators were left stunned last night by the Government's 48-hour "flip-flop" in re-imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all domestic inter-island travel from New Providence.

The Government's latest Emergency Powers Order, issued yesterday morning, seemingly reaffirmed the recently-announced changes where persons heading to all Family Islands (bar Eleuthera) from Nassau could do so by obtaining a Health Travel Visa, presenting a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days before travelling, and submitting to a rapid antigen test after five days in their destination.

The changes, which took effect from Sunday, November 8, were designed to create a uniform COVID-19 health protocol whereby Bahamians and residents travelling to the Family Islands from New Providence would have to comply with the same requirements as those imposed on foreign visitors.

However, an amendment to the Emergency Powers Order, issued after 5pm and signed by the Prime Minister, seemingly reverted back to the old 14-day quarantine system just two days' later and did away with the switch to more frequent testing for travellers from New Providence.

"A person travelling from New Providence shall be required, upon arrival on the other island, to submit to mandatory quarantine at a government-identified facility or any other appropriate facility as determined by the Ministry of Health at his own expense for a period of 14 days or for the duration of stay if for a lesser period," the amendment stipulated.

No other change was made to the Emergency Orders issued earlier. The Government provided no explanation for the switch, which is likely to throw the travel plans of many Bahamians into confusion with the Christmas season fast approaching, and again reduce passenger load factors on domestic routes to a bare minimum for Bahamasair and private aviation operators.

Anthony K Hamilton, president of the Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators, told Tribune Business that while he was not surprised by the Government's about-face it would only create further instability for an aviation industry already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the "mixed messages" were also causing confusion for travellers, both locals and foreign visitors, even though the change to the Emergency Orders seeks to protect Family Island tourism by allowing persons "transiting through New Providence" to escape the 14-day quarantine if they are in the capital for less than 24 hours.

Mr Hamilton, who said he had not seen the amendment until it was sent to him by this newspaper, warned that the constant changes - combined with what he described as the lack of "controls" and testing in the Family Islands - could result in The Bahamas "potentially putting ourselves in a situation of having an explosion [in COVID-19 cases] on our hands".

"They've flip flopped. That was my concern from the outset," he told Tribune Business. "This makes the industry even more unstable. Right now, in terms of communication, what information can we share with confidence and make decisions on with confidence? If you're going to have a flip flop situation a lot of operators will sit on the side and just watch.

"It doesn't make sense. We need to be consistent in the messages going forward for the clients, the passengers. Imagine all then information shared with the clientele, and now that information has been revised. It's a very confusing situation. Somebody has to take responsibility. I'll have to look at it, digest it and share it with my colleague operators as I'm not sure they're privy to it.

"We are constantly being bombarded, not only by local clients but foreign clients, calling from overseas to find out what's going on and we cannot intelligently respond." Mr Hamilton, warning that the situation opened up domestic aviation operators to potential liability, said the frequent changes to the domestic inter-island travel regime were also interfering with the industry's ability to operate "responsibly".

"There's no way they can do so in this kind of situation," he added. "The rogue operator will ram-rod the situation, but the responsible operator wants a system in place because the risk is too great. It's risky for the employee, risky for the clientele, and risky for the industry."