Police Act Over Wedding Breach: Ag’S Son Among Guests Cited After Issuing Apology For Attending Ceremony

The Attorney General’s son Carlyle Bethel was among a number of individuals informed by police last night they would face action over a rules-breaking wedding which took place in Nassau last Friday.

The Tribune understands police officers called at a number of individuals’ homes to serve citations of the wedding which was attended by numbers far in excess of those allowed under emergency orders.

A police spokesman told The Tribune late last night: “I can confirm that we have cited a number of people who attended the wedding and we are looking for the remainder. This activity includes the Attorney General’s son.”

Last night’s move by the Royal Bahamian Police Force will go a long way to silence criticism that those who attended last Friday’s event were brazenly flouting the emergency regulations.

Earlier yesterday, Carlyle Bethel, who is also the president of the Free National Movement’s Torchbearers Association, issued a half-hearted apology for attending the wedding in which he acknowledged his attendance may have been a bad example.

In a statement released on social media, he said: “I have seen the front-page article with a photograph in The Tribune of today’s date concerning my attendance at a wedding on Friday, 6 November, 2020.

“I want to state emphatically that I had no part in planning and executing the wedding. I apologise if my judgment to stand in the wedding has caused any disappointment or concern.

“This COVID-19 pandemic is very serious. Have seen first-hand some of its devastating effects on lives through my outreach and community service efforts to assist those in need. I believe that if we all do our part and assist others, then we can make it through this together.”

The groom in the wedding was Xavier Knowles, a Ministry of Health communications officer.

The Office of the Prime Minister did not grant an exemption for the event to take place with more than ten attendees. Photographs of the event which were circulated widely on social media showed attendance well in excess of regulations.

Earlier yesterday Duran Saunders, chairman of the Progressive Young Liberals, the youth arm of the Progressive Liberal Party, said the event was an example of double standards. He said images of the wedding on social media show there was “blatant violations of existing emergency orders and safety protocols.”

He asked: “Did the organisers and participants secure permission for the numbers or were they claiming special privileges as political insiders due to their political connections?

“This is the kind of double standard that has dogged this FNM administration from the start of this COVID-19 pandemic. One set of rules (for) them and their cronies and another set of rules for everybody else.

“On the issue of health and safety, attendees were seen not wearing face masks and not practising social distancing in clear violation of the rules.

“As a health official, one would think that this social event would be in compliance with the protocols established by the competent authority upon consultation from the Ministry of Health (Knowles’ place of employment).

“The newspaper story confirmed that the Competent Authority did not grant permission to have this event with the number of people in attendance.

“This matter requires further scrutiny and must be addressed by the police. How do you expect other Bahamian citizens to follow the law when the people communicating the message are flaunting the law?

“I refer to the arrest, prosecution of and fine of Marvin Joseph who was only seeking to provide for his family. As national youth leaders, we must set the right examples for our fellow brothers and sisters to follow and abiding by the laws is a good place to start.

“Knowles and Bethel are sending the wrong message: their behaviours were both lawless and corrupt and do not engender public confidence,” he claimed.

“This also clearly demonstrates to the Bahamian people that members of Minnis’ own camp don’t support the measures and protocols put in place by their leader.

“Mr Competent Authority and Mr Police Commissioner, we the Bahamian people would like to know how this matter will be resolved.”

Dr Minnis announced in the House of Assembly last month that residents can now call confidential hotlines to report people hosting social gatherings. Nonetheless, an eyewitness to Friday’s gathering said even though she contacted police after noticing the event, officers did not disrupt proceedings.