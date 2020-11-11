Police Act Over Wedding Breach: Ag’S Son Among Guests Cited After Issuing Apology For Attending Ceremony

The Attorney General’s son Carlyle Bethel was among a number of individuals informed by police last night they would face action over a rules-breaking wedding which took place in Nassau last Friday.
The Tribune understands police officers called at a number of individuals’ homes to serve citations of the wedding which was attended by numbers far in excess of those allowed under emergency orders.
A police spokesman told The Tribune late last night: “I can confirm that we have cited a number of people who attended the wedding and we are looking for the remainder. This activity includes the Attorney General’s son.”
Last night’s move by the Royal Bahamian Police Force will go a long way to silence criticism that those who attended last Friday’s event were brazenly flouting the emergency regulations.
Earlier yesterday, Carlyle Bethel, who is also the president of the Free National Movement’s Torchbearers Association, issued a half-hearted apology for attending the wedding in which he acknowledged his attendance may have been a bad example.
In a statement released on social media, he said: “I have seen the front-page article with a photograph in The Tribune of today’s date concerning my attendance at a wedding on Friday, 6 November, 2020.
“I want to state emphatically that I had no part in planning and executing the wedding. I apologise if my judgment to stand in the wedding has caused any disappointment or concern.
“This COVID-19 pandemic is very serious. Have seen first-hand some of its devastating effects on lives through my outreach and community service efforts to assist those in need. I believe that if we all do our part and assist others, then we can make it through this together.”
The groom in the wedding was Xavier Knowles, a Ministry of Health communications officer.
The Office of the Prime Minister did not grant an exemption for the event to take place with more than ten attendees. Photographs of the event which were circulated widely on social media showed attendance well in excess of regulations.
Earlier yesterday Duran Saunders, chairman of the Progressive Young Liberals, the youth arm of the Progressive Liberal Party, said the event was an example of double standards. He said images of the wedding on social media show there was “blatant violations of existing emergency orders and safety protocols.”
He asked: “Did the organisers and participants secure permission for the numbers or were they claiming special privileges as political insiders due to their political connections?
“This is the kind of double standard that has dogged this FNM administration from the start of this COVID-19 pandemic. One set of rules (for) them and their cronies and another set of rules for everybody else.
“On the issue of health and safety, attendees were seen not wearing face masks and not practising social distancing in clear violation of the rules.
“As a health official, one would think that this social event would be in compliance with the protocols established by the competent authority upon consultation from the Ministry of Health (Knowles’ place of employment).
“The newspaper story confirmed that the Competent Authority did not grant permission to have this event with the number of people in attendance.
“This matter requires further scrutiny and must be addressed by the police. How do you expect other Bahamian citizens to follow the law when the people communicating the message are flaunting the law?
“I refer to the arrest, prosecution of and fine of Marvin Joseph who was only seeking to provide for his family. As national youth leaders, we must set the right examples for our fellow brothers and sisters to follow and abiding by the laws is a good place to start.
“Knowles and Bethel are sending the wrong message: their behaviours were both lawless and corrupt and do not engender public confidence,” he claimed.
“This also clearly demonstrates to the Bahamian people that members of Minnis’ own camp don’t support the measures and protocols put in place by their leader.
“Mr Competent Authority and Mr Police Commissioner, we the Bahamian people would like to know how this matter will be resolved.”
Dr Minnis announced in the House of Assembly last month that residents can now call confidential hotlines to report people hosting social gatherings. Nonetheless, an eyewitness to Friday’s gathering said even though she contacted police after noticing the event, officers did not disrupt proceedings.
Comments
Amused 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Please maybe a PR stunt? And who's to say these fines will actually be paid and not wiped from the system because of a call to someone at headquarters demanding the removal of the fine because of the dont you know who I am factor
themessenger 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
"“This COVID-19 pandemic is very serious. Have seen first-hand some of its devastating effects on lives through my outreach and community service efforts to assist those in need. I believe that if we all do our part and assist others, then we can make it through this together."
Seriously?? That's your get out of jail free alibi,youse hang wallpaper for a living ay?
joeblow 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
It is the INCONSISTENT application of the law that causes problems. Despite the citation, nothing may come of this
bahamianson 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
no it will not go a long way because the Police are disgusting. The police are only acting after the fact!! They do nothing when politicians and connected people do wrong.The police simple do not act. All people should be treated the same. This is disgusting and the opposition should not let this be swept under the rug. This guy might be active in politics , and the opposition should push back against this feeling of superiority. let's not forget brave Davis' move when he got the corona virus. That is another wrong to the bahamian people. Politicians and connected people are no different than the common man whom voted them in!!!!!! All of the attendees including the bethell guy should have written on their police record or their passport that they broke covid 19 protocols just like the person circulating around social media.
yari 32 minutes ago
They were at the scene. I passed two cars at the location speaking to a young lady with a waiter looking on. The citations should have been issued then. Now they will get tossed out.
tribanon 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
A shame it took prodding by many to get the full story with names from The Tribune.
thomas 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
This is disgusting. If they knowingly defied the order to have this wedding, they enjoyed a party. Imagine the photos we didn't see. They should all be fined and made to quarantine.
yari 21 minutes ago
The worst part is that the groom works in communications for the Ministry of Health and decided to break all the rules when he was instrumental in communicating them to the public. He needs to be suspended without pay as a reminder that he should set a better example.
thomas 7 minutes ago
Hmmm, I wonder how is it that these children of politicians have "cushy" government jobs. We the taxpayers take good care of politicians.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID