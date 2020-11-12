Leaders Honour Nation’S Veterans

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and other officials paid tribute to the country’s war veterans yesterday by laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in Rawson Square in honour of Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day is observed by The Bahamas and countries throughout the British Commonwealth to memorialise veterans who served during World Wars I and II in the British Army.

This year, members of the British Legion-Bahamas Branch along with high-ranking officials attended a scaled-down wreath-laying ceremony to remember the men and women who served during the first and second World Wars.

Officials who paid their respects yesterday included Governor General CA Smith and Police Commissioner Paul Rolle.

The chairman/treasurer of the British Legion Bahamas Branch, Adina Munroe-Charlow, who was also present at yesterday’s brief ceremony, spoke to reporters on the sidelines about the importance of Remembrance Day.

“In World War II, 300 men served from The Bahamas and 11 women. As you can see in Rawson Square, we would have seven registered World War II veterans surviving and one female veteran,” she said.

“And so, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II today. In spite of COVID- 19, we must remember them and we cannot forget those who sacrificed their lives 75 years ago for the freedom that we have today.”