Police Fine Wedding Party For Breach Of Orders

GUESTS of a wedding that broke COVID-19 protocols last Friday have been fined for attending the wedding reception and failing to socially distance.

The event has grabbed headlines because the groom was Xavier Knowles, a communications officer at the Ministry of Health, while Carlyle Bethel, a son of Attorney General Carl Bethel and president of the Free National Movement Torchbearers Association, was a part of the bridal party.

The Tribune understands that starting Tuesday night at least some guests received notices requiring them to pay fines of up to $1,000 for failing to social distance and for attending a wedding reception.

When asked to verify yesterday how much the guests were fined, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle could not give specifics but noted that penalties are outlined “in the emergency orders”.

“I think they say $200 for each ticket,” he said.

Asked if the fines were a slap on the wrist, he said: “Slap on the wrist by who? Couldn’t be me. We took the appropriate action and I’m satisfied with the actions which my officers took.”

Commissioner Rolle said officers observed no breaches of COVID-19 restrictions when they visited the wedding on Friday in response to complaints from people. He surmised that the scene at the wedding changed after officers left.

“The original story, which I’ve seen, it started off with inaccuracies,” he said. “The police received calls and officers responded to that place and there was nothing amiss. After the officers left, obviously things went awry and they received a call later when I think everything was over. We’ve asked persons to call the hotline when we see these incidents happening and let us know. The information was brought to my attention and we took the necessary action of dealing with it as we are required as law enforcement officers. We took the appropriate action. Persons were cited. You saw the papers this morning. I think in one of them, I’m not going to go into the details of who all were cited, but I’m saying we took the appropriate action and I’m satisfied with the actions my officers took.”

Commissioner Rolle was asked to respond to criticism that some people are allowed to get away with breaking rules while others aren’t.

“I’ve said in many instances that the police are answerable to the law and so we enforce the laws and there are times where we’re able to use discretion and where we are able to use discretion we do that,” he said. “I don’t get into that particular conversation because we live in a democracy and persons have a freedom to express their opinions. I believe in one or two instances there may have been cases where persons who, when you say less fortunate and I think it is fair to say…everyone has to abide by the law, whether they be under-fortunate or unfortunate or over-fortunate or whatever. That’s the best way I think I can respond to that.”

Torchbearers President Mr Bethel offered an apology on Tuesday in relation to the event.

“I want to state emphatically that I had no part in planning and executing the wedding,” he said. “I apologise if my judgment to stand in the wedding has caused any disappointment or concern.

“This COVID-19 pandemic is very serious. I have seen first-hand some of its devastating affects on lives through my outreach and community service efforts to assist those in need. I believe that if we all do our part and assist others, then we can make it through this together.”