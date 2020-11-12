Thank You For Being Good Samaritans

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority has announced the departure of Samaritan’s Purse, as it concludes its business with the Princess Margaret Hospital after a one month stay.

Samaritan’s Purse deployed an Emergency Field Hospital and a disaster assistance response team to Nassau at the request of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in October, when beds at the Princess Margaret Hospital were filled to capacity due to a large number of COVID-19 cases.

The NGO sent a DC-8 cargo jet from Greensboro, North Carolina with a 20-bed COVID care centre, more than 14 tons of supplies and relief specialists. The facility became a part of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Mary Lightbourne-Walker, PMH Hospital Administrator, said the collaboration was one that highlighted the continued strong relationship between Samaritan’s Purse and the PHA. She said it was a relationship that began after Hurricane Dorian and continued.

Tomorrow will mark the end of Samaritan’s Purse’s operations at PMH, which commenced on October 19, 2020, providing clinical services at the field hospital to include isolation and treatment of COVID positive patients.

Samaritan’s Purse consisted of a thirty-three-member team, including doctors, nurses, water and sanitation specialists, an electrician, and other key support staff. PMH clinical staff worked closely with this team providing care to patients and conducting training in preparation for tomorrow’s handover.

“We are very grateful for the beautiful collaboration with the staff and leadership of the Princess Margaret Hospital which allowed for treating over forty patients and training over 1,000 medical professionals,” Nurse Shannon Wood said. She is Samaritan’s Purse’s Infection Prevention and Control Coordinator.

Seven tents, a temporary ambulance bay, male and female patient wards, with toilet facilities, donning/doffing areas for staff personal protective equipment, staff work areas, staff bathroom facilities and medical supplies made up the thirty-bed field hospital.

A PHA statement said Samaritan’s Purse involvement with IPC training in the Bahamas pulled on past experience treating COVID-19 in Italy and New York City and other infectious diseases such as Ebola, cholera, and diphtheria.

It also said Samaritan’s Purse trained and equipped Bahamian medical personnel to safely provide care, including how to properly put on and take off personal protective equipment and provide recommendations on properly isolating COVID patients.

While in The Bahamas, more than 1,000 healthcare professionals were trained in proper IPC measures by Samaritan’s Purse. This included virtual training that reached 36 local clinics across 26 islands of The Bahamas.