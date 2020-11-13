Nib Pays Out $20.5m To Grand Bahamians Unemployed After Dorian And Covid-19

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Some $20.5 million has been paid out by the National Insurance Board to Grand Bahamians left unemployed as a result of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson said.

In his special report to the nation on Thursday, Mr Thompson addressed several areas of concern relating to Grand Bahama, including an update on the airport, hospital and the post office.

He also briefly touched on the Grand Lucayan and Carnival projects, which have been significantly delayed following the events, but hold the key to the island’s economic turnaround and employment challenges.

Mr Thompson noted that the effects of Hurricane Dorian as well as COVID-19 has left a number of workers on reduced hours or unemployed.

Although he did not provide any recent unemployment data or statistics, he said: “The National Insurance Board has played a critical role in the lives of numerous Grand Bahamians who have been affected.”

He reported that assistance associated with Hurricane Dorian unemployment alone amounted to some $3.9 million in Grand Bahama.

The government’s special Unemployment Assistance, he added, provided some $2.3 million in assistance in Grand Bahama.

“To date, some $20.5 million has been paid out through NIB in Grand Bahama to assist residents affected by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Thompson said.

In addition to NIB unemployment benefits, the Minister indicated that another major way the government has set out to combat the challenges presented by COVID-19 was the creation of the National Food Distribution Task Force, and subsequently the Grand Bahama Food Distribution Programme/Feed Grand Bahama.

This initiative was launched by Prime Minister to ensure that the government provides food security for as many as possible in light of employment challenges due to COVID-19.

Mr Thompson reported that a total 35,981 food vouchers were distributed across Grand Bahama during the first phase of the programme, which recently concluded on October 31.

He said that number represents some 6,690 households receiving assistance. “The household count of 6,690 is based on an average of four persons per household which totals 26,760 persons who benefitted from this programme,” he said.

He reported that Cates & Co, a reputable Grand Bahama based accounting firm is the management company of record for all monetary contributions to the Grand Bahama Food Bank.

Following Dorian, the government signed a Heads of Agreement with Carnival Corporation for a $100m Carnival Port project in East Grand Bahama. And in March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, it signed a heads of agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and ITM Group for the $250m the sale and redevelopment of Grand Lucaya resort and Freeport Harbour. The project was expected to create some 3,000 direct and indirect jobs through the investment.

Yesterday during his report, Minister Thompson indicated that the Carnival project is in the permitting stage and that the government awaits Carnival’s post COVID plans.

He noted that in February 2019, Carnival announced plans for a massive Port in East Grand Bahama and that once completed would be Carnival’s largest cruise port to date.

“It is expected that the project will lead to 1,000 jobs during construction and between 500 and 1,000 jobs post-construction,” he said.

Minister Thompson said Holistica Developments, Royal and ITM Group are still committed to the Grand Lucaya project.

He said Holistica has signed on March 2, 2020, a Heads of Agreement and an agreement for sale for the Grand Lucayan for a massive development spanning two properties.

“Holistica remains committed to the project although it will be delayed due to Covid -19 and Hurricane Dorian. We are currently reviewing their post Covid-19 development plans and hope to fully turn over the hotel property before the end of the year,” Mr Thompson said.