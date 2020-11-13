Nightclub And Guests Fined For Breaches

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE cited the owner and patrons of a nightclub on Anthol Street, Montel Heights, on Wednesday night after they were found in breach of emergency orders.

According to police, sometime after 7pm officers from the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit were alerted to a social gathering at the nightclub.

“On the officers’ inspection of the premises, it was discovered that the patrons and proprietor were in violation of the COVID-19 Emergency order,” police said in a statement.

“The offenders were all cited for the offences of: hosting and attending or attending a social gathering and failing to practice social distancing.

“Both offences carry a fine of $500.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed in a televised address on Sunday that more than 2,888 calls had been received to report various Emergency Powers Orders infractions to the COVID-19 Command Centre since its inception in August.

At that time, the statistics reflected 67 percent of citations issued by the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit referred to the failure to wear masks away from a residence, while 27 percent referred to breach of the curfew.

But this excluded the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit’s immediate shutdown of social gatherings and business establishments found in breach of the COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders.

“As part of our COVID-19 response, the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit has dispatched personnel to follow-up on reports of mass social gathering and incidents on isolated breaches,” Dr Minnis said.