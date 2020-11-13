Nightclub And Guests Fined For Breaches

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
POLICE cited the owner and patrons of a nightclub on Anthol Street, Montel Heights, on Wednesday night after they were found in breach of emergency orders.
According to police, sometime after 7pm officers from the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit were alerted to a social gathering at the nightclub.
“On the officers’ inspection of the premises, it was discovered that the patrons and proprietor were in violation of the COVID-19 Emergency order,” police said in a statement.
“The offenders were all cited for the offences of: hosting and attending or attending a social gathering and failing to practice social distancing.
“Both offences carry a fine of $500.”
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed in a televised address on Sunday that more than 2,888 calls had been received to report various Emergency Powers Orders infractions to the COVID-19 Command Centre since its inception in August.
At that time, the statistics reflected 67 percent of citations issued by the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit referred to the failure to wear masks away from a residence, while 27 percent referred to breach of the curfew.
But this excluded the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit’s immediate shutdown of social gatherings and business establishments found in breach of the COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders.
“As part of our COVID-19 response, the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit has dispatched personnel to follow-up on reports of mass social gathering and incidents on isolated breaches,” Dr Minnis said.
Comments
observer2 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Dear Dr. Minnis
Please keep this Hotline Operational long after Covid 19 is finished.
Before the lock down and during the lock down parties taking place at all of the night at Air B&B's out west. In some instances the Air B&B's are turned into illegal night clubs because of pattern behaviour.
This has quieted down because I guess they fear that the neighbours will call the confidential hotline and they will be fined.
Once Covid 19 is gone these parties will start up again.
The financial incentive is big because they can run a "night club" with no business license, no health certificate, no VAT taxes, no business license, no nothing. Foreigners and Bahamian a like are taking advantage of this big loophole in regulation.
It also competes with well regulated hotels that are financially strained at the moment because of closure.
These Airb&b's put zero into the economy because the foreigners keep the profits out of the country and only hire work permit housekeepers.
So keep the hotline up. Its sad that the police has to be put in the role of regulators.
KapunkleUp 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Obviously some people just can't understand or don't listen. I got no problem if they choose to endanger themselves but, by extension, they are also going to endanger others if they get infected. Fines ain't doing it. I say bring back the Cat O' Nine and see if that's more of an incentive to be smart.
thomas 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Why is there a nightclub on Anthol St. Montel Heights? “Both offences carry a fine of $500.” Did the wedding people pay this amount?
joeblow 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Night clubs are a concern, but I am more interested in the enforcement of designated shoppers. I am tired seeing couples with their children trailing behind them in the grocery stores like they on vacation!
ted4bz 20 minutes ago
Always telling the government what to do. Always begging for more restrictions and punishments for others, as long as it’s not you.🧟♂️🧟♀️‘S
