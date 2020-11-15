One Dead, Two Seriously Injured After Car Hits Tree

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A man is dead, and two others sustained serious injuries when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree on East Sunrise Highway in Grand Bahama on Sunday morning.

According to police reports, the traffic accident occurred shortly before 11am in the area of East Sunrise Highway and Sergeant Major Road, and involved a grey Pontiac G6 vehicle with three passengers.

Supt Terecita Pinder said the vehicle was traveling west on the highway when the driver lost control and struck a tree in the median. One of the passengers in the backseat was ejected from the vehicle on impact and died at the scene.

The driver and front-seat passenger received serious injuries and were taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where they are detained in serious, but stable condition.

Police are continuing their investigations into the accident.