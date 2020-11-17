Editorial: Poised To Create Her Own Legacy

WHEN Monique Pindling took the stage at the PLP convention in 2017, her words were a breath of fresh air.

She talked of how the Progressive Liberal Party “has become weak” and “dishonest” and allowed the political ambitions of a “few men to dash the aspirations of a whole people”.

The daughter of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, she talked of how the party had strayed away from the values it once had, warning that “many in the party became overcome with envy, consumed with jealousy and some of us were stung with greed”.

Notably, given that she is now seeking the nomination for the South Andros constituency once held by her father, she talked of how “We became too concerned with who became ministers but ignored the taste and values of those who would make good representatives”.

As someone seeking to be a representative now, she seems determined to turn her words into action.

Her path will not necessarily be easy – as PLP chairman has previously spoken about renominating the party’s four incumbents, and one of those fills that South Andros seat and has done for 13 years. Talk of replacing Picewell Forbes may be premature.

However, if we are to look to change in Bahamian politics, new faces and fresh voices are welcome – particularly those not afraid to challenge the status quo.

The PLP was tossed out by voters in the last election for good reasons – and the party should not simply present itself all over again without confronting those reasons. We don’t need more of the same old, same old – we’ve seen all that and it didn’t get us very far.

Yesterday, she told The Tribune some of her ideas for Andros – from solar panels to reduce energy bills and aid in fighting climate change to expanding food production on the island. She also pointed out the areas where the island needed upgrades – roads, cable, medical facilities, police, garbage disposal and more. It’s a long list.

Ms Pindling says she wants a fair shot at the constituency – and whether residents stick with the man who’s been there for years or give her a chance instead, we would hope that some of her ideas might be capitalised on.

When she spoke at the PLP convention, people around the country sat up and took notice. We could do with more voices like hers, across all parties, that bring ideas to the table and make voters think that perhaps there can be other ways than just the same again.

Hail the heroes

Nurse Nicole Morgan and humanitarian Sonia Rolle have been rightly honoured for being heroes in our communities.

Nurse Morgan was recognised for her efforts during Hurricane Dorian, when she and her colleagues battled through the storm at Rand Memorial Hospital, coping with seven newborn children and even having to flee a room as floodwater and sewage came pouring in – with those seven babies in tow.

Sonia Rolle has long been battling for inner cities, and is still working to help people in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each has been tested and risen to the challenge. Indeed, there is one moment that stands out from Nurse Morgan’s experiences. She says how in the middle of dealing with the hurricane and its aftermath, she had to take a moment to gather herself. She prayed, but as she heard her colleagues calling her name, she realised she was needed, wiped away her tears and went back to work.

In the dark, in the wind and the rain, she set aside her fears to go to help those in need. The bravest among us are those who know the dangers they face, and still go to face them. Thank you, Nurse Morgan, for doing so, and thank you, Mrs Rolle, for your continued work. We salute you both.