Helping To Keep Students Safe In School

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TO ensure a safe school environment for students and teachers, the local government of Pinder’s Point Township made a generous presentation of critical items to the Lewis Yard Primary School, in Hunters.

The school, which caters to some 132 students, has resumed face-to-face learning at the campus.

Jackie Russell, chairperson of PP Township, said she reached out to the school and asked if they could assist, especially in this time of COVID-19. She said the principal provided them with a list of items.

The township presented to Principal Juanita Hanna hand sanitizers, bleach, a lawnmower, and some bright orange traffic cones. Ivan Butler, District Superintendent of Schools on Grand Bahama, Bimini, and the Cays, was also on hand for the presentation.

“We all know the watchword in The Bahamas today is social distancing, masks, and sanitizing, and we decided to reach out to the principal to find out what their needs are at this critical time,” said Ms Russell.

She noted that the township previously went into the community and assisted children with school needs, but this year they decided to assist the school and contacted the school principal.

“I am pleased that we came through with supplying those items because we want to ensure that the children are in a safe environment that is conducive to learning. And we will continue to partner with the school for whatever they may need at this time,” Ms Russell said.

Principal Hanna said the presentation is timely and will help them out tremendously.

“We are really excited and pleased that the PPT has blessed the school again with this generous donation. In this COVID-19 era, safety protocols are critical, and the need for sanitization is very critical in the school system.

We are really appreciative of this donation of hand sanitizers and bleach,” she said.

“We have 132 students here, and we want to make sure the environment is clean and properly sanitized and that we have an adequate supply of hand sanitizers on hand for daily use,” she said.

Ms Hanna commended Ms Russell for all the contributions they have made to the school during her tenure as chairperson.

“She and I have had a wonderful relationship these past three years because she is always looking out for students, and persons throughout the community. She has done an excellent job within the community, and I extend congratulations on her tenure,” she stated.

District Superintendent Butler said the donation would benefit the school.

“We are very thankful and appreciative of the donation from the PP Township to the Lewis Yard Primary School. This brand new lawnmower will help to keep the grass manicured and keep the campus clean and pristine.

“We also appreciate the donation of hand sanitizers because during this time of COVID, it is something we are using quite a bit of, and something that we are always in need of, and we are very grateful for them. On behalf of our director and the entire GB District, I extend a sincere thanks and appreciation to Ms Russell and her entire team for this very generous donation that will go a long way in keeping our school safe and clean,” he said.

Ms Russell’s three-year tenure as chairperson was extended due to postponement of local government elections in June of this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. She gave an update on what the township has done over the past three years. Elections have been put off until sometime next year.

During the beginning of her tenure in July 2017, the township negotiated and partnered with Buckeye in spearheading a major cleanup campaign in the communities throughout the township.

She noted that the township has the responsibility and mandate to maintain and clean side streets from Pinder’s Point to Williams/Russell Town; maintain and clean public cemeteries; and maintain recreational sites, such as basketball courts, where night lights were installed so young people can utilise the facility and engage in meaningful activity.

According to Ms Russell, they launched a school initiative in September when they distributed vouchers to students for the purchase of uniforms. In October, the township carried out bulk garbage removal from the communities and held a Christmas party in December for residents.

In January, a beautification project was also spearheaded and trees were planted at the entrance of each community, including Pinder’s Point, Lewis Yard, Hunters, Mack Town, and Williams and Russell Town. Pot holes were patched in the district, and and street signs destroyed during the Hurricane were replaced and erected. The township also contributed to the South Fest event that is held every year in the district, and also to summer camps held in the district.

“Our township is unique because we had to go out of this area into Freeport to get into our township in Williams/Russell Town, where we held town meetings and luncheon for the elderly and Christmas tree lighting,” Ms Russell said.

Other initiatives included the erection of a Wall of Fame in 2019 when they recognized and honoured some 20 people in the district in the areas of education, sports, and religion. They also went into Williams/Russell Town where they honoured another six individuals.

“I enjoyed the three years, but I am not going up for re-election. It was a good run, and I encourage persons who have a heart for service and a love for the community to offer themselves to local government, but they must remember that it is about the community,” she said.