Neighbourhood Watch Groups On The Increase

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis highlighted the increase in neighbourhood watch groups during an event yesterday at which a campaign associated with the programme was launched.

The National Neighbourhood Watch Council (NNWC) was established on April 30, 2018, fulfilling a promise in the Free National Movement’s 2017 manifesto.

The council promotes neighbourhood watch and community activities.

Since 2018, “the number of neighbourhood watch groups has grown significantly from 11 in 201 to well over 100 in 2020,” Dr Minnis said yesterday as the NNWC launched its “We Are One” campaign at the Edmund Moxey Community Centre.

“This includes new groups on Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera. Working in partnership with members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the NNWC continues to strength the relationship between the police and the community. Within the council, members focus on personal safety and property protection. They also stay ahead of emerging crime trends and are committed to community engagement, and the promotion of enhanced quality of life and social well-being.”

As part of its We Are One campaign, the NNWC will have a national clean-up day, a Thanksgiving Day luncheon, a worship service, a t-shirt day and a national neighbourhood day.