‘Unfortunate’ That Curfew Convictions On Records

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames said it is “unfortunate” that convictions for breaching COVID-19 rules is showing up on some people’s police records.
He said his ministry continues to liaise with the Office of the Attorney General to address the issue.
“This is part of the struggle,” he told reporters yesterday. “The last thing we want to do is to see people get police records over us saying you got to be more responsible, it doesn’t make any sense. At the end of the day our goal is to ensure that we do our best, that people do not have police records. We’ve been working harder than any other government (at accomplishing that).”
Last week, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said legislation is needed to remove criminal records for emergency order breaches that happened before the orders were amended so police could issue tickets to people as opposed to requiring them to appear in court.
“We don’t want it to be an impediment to persons,” Commissioner Rolle said. “So, whether the authorities decide to make it a civil penalty or a criminal penalty, whichever, then the law will take its course with that.”
Mr Dames also reacted to calls for more police officers on Bimini after video circulated on Sunday showing scores of people bunched together without masks on a beach.
“I saw the video,” Mr Dames said. “You had irresponsible individuals taunting the system and taunting law enforcement. That’s irresponsible, okay, and the police ain’t gon’ know about all of these things. They will find out. Those persons were cited and dealt with but this is something that you are confronting here. Businesses were cited here and continue to be cited. We have a team of COVID officers for Bimini and have been approved months ago.”
“We have approved a team of COVID officers for Bimini and the commissioner is responsible for assessing what the needs are, whether there are needs for additional (resources).”
TalRussell 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
My Comrade Marvin, you said it right how it is that so many “unfortunate decisions” executed by the 35 House-elected MP redcoats against the PopoulacesOrdinary at large POAL. Shakehead once for upyeahvote how all goin' counts Xs against you personally once the voting commences, twice for not so much?
JokeyJack 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
It won't matter how many people vote again the FNM in the next election. The new playbook has been released with the US election just held. Opposition observers will simply be kept 20ft - 50ft away from the counting table. What will they be able to observe? Nothing. What will be the outcome? A landslide FNM victory, of course. Just like in the US now, there will be "no evidence" of election fraud.
Of course there is no evidence when nobody could observe anything - LOL.
tribanon 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Minnis is the one who deserves a criminal record more than any other Bahamian right now.
DDK 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
The whole virus scam is unfortunate.
TalRussell 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
My Dear Comrade DDK, a lot of us either know someone or a family that was touched by the virus or experienced firsthand.
It is far from being some political scam. Seems the rinsing out of the mouth with mouth wash which scientists say can kill the virus in 30 seconds.
But by means should you replace social distancing, frequent washing of hands, face-washing, and wearing face-covering. But the number one way to reduce risk is to stop swapping air. In fact, it's a solid 99.99% chance that you won't catch nor pass on the murderous virus if you'd just stop thoughtin's it's okay be swapping air.
