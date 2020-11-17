‘Unfortunate’ That Curfew Convictions On Records

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames said it is “unfortunate” that convictions for breaching COVID-19 rules is showing up on some people’s police records.

He said his ministry continues to liaise with the Office of the Attorney General to address the issue.

“This is part of the struggle,” he told reporters yesterday. “The last thing we want to do is to see people get police records over us saying you got to be more responsible, it doesn’t make any sense. At the end of the day our goal is to ensure that we do our best, that people do not have police records. We’ve been working harder than any other government (at accomplishing that).”

Last week, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said legislation is needed to remove criminal records for emergency order breaches that happened before the orders were amended so police could issue tickets to people as opposed to requiring them to appear in court.

“We don’t want it to be an impediment to persons,” Commissioner Rolle said. “So, whether the authorities decide to make it a civil penalty or a criminal penalty, whichever, then the law will take its course with that.”

Mr Dames also reacted to calls for more police officers on Bimini after video circulated on Sunday showing scores of people bunched together without masks on a beach.

“I saw the video,” Mr Dames said. “You had irresponsible individuals taunting the system and taunting law enforcement. That’s irresponsible, okay, and the police ain’t gon’ know about all of these things. They will find out. Those persons were cited and dealt with but this is something that you are confronting here. Businesses were cited here and continue to be cited. We have a team of COVID officers for Bimini and have been approved months ago.”

“We have approved a team of COVID officers for Bimini and the commissioner is responsible for assessing what the needs are, whether there are needs for additional (resources).”