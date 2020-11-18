Aliv Presents 10,000 Tablets To Students

AS part of ALIV’s continued support as a digital service provider, more than 10,000 tablets along with data plans have been distributed to Bahamians students across the country currently on the Ministry of Education’s food programme.

The tablets are to assist students who need help to participate in at-home virtual schooling.

Chief ALIV Officer Damian Blackburn also recently announced an additional $10,000 donation to assist with providing devices for special needs children.

During a recent press conference at the Ministry of Education on November 5, 2020, Mr Blackburn noted the donation was nothing out of the ordinary for ALIV as the company has on a consistent basis partnered with non-profit organisations, private entities and various government agencies to assist the country’s youth during this time.

Mr Blackburn said: “The transition from traditional to digital learning is not easy and given our digital expertise if there is a way that we can assist in making the change easier not only on students but on parents as well, we will always do what we can.”

So far, some 5,000 devices have already been distributed and will reach students not only in New Providence but the family islands as well. ALIV has also been instrumental in assisting local organisations with donating tablets in their own communities.

Most recently Corrington Burrows, Founder of Building Elizabeth for Elizabeth donated some 20 plus tablets along with MIFI devices to students in that community.