Atlantis Guests Won’T Face Tests

GUESTS registered at Atlantis resort will not be required to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests once they remain confined to the Paradise Island “safe zone” for the duration of their stay.

The information, published on mega resort’s website under its “Frequently asked questions” page, noted that visitors will not have to take a second COVID-19 test five days after arrival once they remain in the safe zone and follow all of the resort’s safety protocols.

“The safe zone is an enhanced COVID-19 screened area to protect the residents, guests, team members, and other Paradise Island visitors,” the resort said on its website.

“Registered guests whom vacation/stay in the safe zone for the entire duration of their stay do not have to undergo multiple testing, unlike other properties in The Bahamas, where additional COVID testing is required upon arrival and again on day five.”

However, the resort also explained that guests wanting to take the antigen test on the fifth day can still do so, adding it will be “free of charge”.

As it relates to residents and visitors arriving from New Providence, Atlantis says they “will be required to provide a negative Rapid Antigen test result within seven days of entry.”

Meanwhile, “Bahamas residents not from New Providence Island will be required to provide a valid domestic travel health visa issued by the Bahamas Ministry of Health.”

The country’s latest travel protocols mandates that visitors and returning residents entering the country must present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test no older than five days and have an approved Bahamas health travel visa.

While travellers are no longer required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test upon arrival, they must still do so on the fifth day of their visit (unless departing on day five).

It is not clear whether the mega resort was granted permission to scrap the fifth day testing requirement for its guests. Neither government nor hotel officials could be contacted for comment.

Although guests are no longer required to take a rapid antigen test on the fifth day, Atlantis says they will still have to adhere to the property’s COVID-19 protocols.

This will include taking a thermal scan to ensure normal body temperatures and following the physical distancing protocols.

Guests over the age of two also will be required to wear a mask. However, mask wearing will not be required “while lying at the beach, swimming in the pools, riding the Aquaventure slides, or eating and drinking.”

In the event a guest tests positive, Atlantis says it “will activate established incident response protocols. Any exposed areas will be extensively cleaned and disinfected.”

It added: “Contact tracing is part of the protocol, so if a suspected or confirmed case does occur, we will notify the Surveillance Unit of The Bahamas Ministry of Health. Atlantis’ Health and Safety team and security personnel are trained to respond quickly in the event of an incident.”

Last week, Atlantis confirmed it will begin its phased re-opening on December 10 via the return of the Royal Towers, The Reef and Harbourside timeshare complexes.

The 200-acre Paradise Island mega resort, in a statement, said amenities and attractions that will open include the casino, Dolphin Cay marine habitat and its 50,000 aquatic animals, marina, Mandara spa, Ocean Club Golf Course, restaurants such as Nobu and Todd English’s Olives, the Marina Village and Crystal Court shops.