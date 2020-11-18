Two Arrested After Marijuana Find

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs in Freeport on Monday.

Supt Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 11am Flying Squad officers were on mobile patrol in the Limewood Lane area where they saw a 2010 Nissan Altima parked partially in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic.

Ms Pinder said two men were in the vehicle and when officers approached, they smelt a strong aroma of marijuana. During a search, officers reportedly discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Supt Pinder said both men were arrested and are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court this week.