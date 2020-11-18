Two Arrested After Marijuana Find

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
TWO men were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs in Freeport on Monday.
Supt Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 11am Flying Squad officers were on mobile patrol in the Limewood Lane area where they saw a 2010 Nissan Altima parked partially in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic.
Ms Pinder said two men were in the vehicle and when officers approached, they smelt a strong aroma of marijuana. During a search, officers reportedly discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.
Supt Pinder said both men were arrested and are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court this week.
Comments
DDK 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
WHEN the weed is finally legalized for small quantities, it would be a good idea to prohibit driving or operating machinery while under its influence😂
DDK 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
What are FLYING SQUAD officers? Guess they are a part of the New World Police Order🤣
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID