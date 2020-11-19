Videos Show Clubgoers Breaking Rules

Video Madeira Street club video 1

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames had stern words yesterday for people who persist in breaking Emergency Powers Orders after numerous people were cited for violating protocols at a club on Tuesday night.

His comments came after police responded to reports of an unauthorised social gathering at Madeira Street, Palmdale which resulted in multiple people being issued citations for being in breach of COVID-19 orders.

Police said they were alerted to the gathering shortly after 6pm.

“An inspection of the premises was conducted, it was discovered that the patrons and proprietor were in violation of the COVID-19 Emergency Order,” officials said in a statement

“As a result, the proprietor and the manager of the establishment were cited for hosting a social gathering and failing to practice social distancing. A number of patrons were also cited for attending a social gathering and failing to practice social distancing.”

Several videos of the event circulated on social media late Tuesday night showing scores of people leaving the local establishment closely huddled together as officers surrounded the building.

While most of those attending appeared to be wearing masks, there were some who were without them. Social distancing was also not observed in the video.

Calling the situation “unfortunate”, Mr Dames told reporters yesterday it’s always concerning when individuals remain intent on breaking the law, but stressed that officers have a responsibility to uphold the law.

“We have to use what we have at our disposal to make certain that those who are defiant and refuse to adhere to the emergency orders are dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” he said

“As I said a few days ago, it’s a very unfortunate situation. We never like to see it come to this but there are some persons who are, I mean they refuse, they refuse to adhere to the emergency orders that are only set in place to protect us?”

He said that while he understands the frustrations of Bahamians wanting their lives to return to normal, it is also important for everyone to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as the regulations in place are not to hurt, but rather to protect us.

“Sometimes we know that when decisions are made, these are very tough and difficult decisions that we are not normally accustomed to and there are some persons as a result who are determined to be defiant, but we know that we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

“Some countries are taking more stringent measures than we are. If you look at what’s taking place throughout Europe, the UK, France and Spain and those places, now that they’re having recurrence, we cannot afford, as Bahamians who rely so heavily on tourism, to let our guards down and to allow this virus to take this country over.”

Asked yesterday if he thought tougher penalties were needed to send a stronger message to the Bahamian public, the minister replied: “I don’t even think stricter penalties will do. It is clear that persons, some persons, don’t care. You don’t only see it here in The Bahamas. I mean you see it all over the world, in Europe, the United States, North America, throughout the region. There are persons who just feel as if they are invincible.”

Tuesday’s incident follows a similar event that occurred in Bimini over the weekend, which also saw residents there being issued citations for violating COVID-19 orders.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has repeatedly urged Bahamians to comply with COVID-19 protocols by not attending large gatherings, noting such events could be a “super spreader” for COVID-19.

Yesterday, Deputy Police Commissioner Ismella Davis-Delancey echoed similar comments, telling reporters that officials just want Bahamians “to simply follow the rules.”

This, as she noted that officers will not be stopped from enforcing the law.

“As an organisation, we want to say to the Bahamian people – businesses and residents alike, we want you to obey and observe the rules. We are going to enforce the law and where we see infractions, we will deal with them and so we ask people to just follow the rules. Simply follow the rules,” she said. “If you’re in doubt, we have a COVID line that is working 24 hours and we have officers who man it at the highest level. You can call if you need guidance as to what you should do and should not do and there is a hotline number where persons can call if they see infractions and they believe that is something the police should be looking into. So, we just want to encourage people to follow the rules.”

Yesterday, officials also addressed the country’s latest homicide, where a man, believed to be in his late thirties, became the nation’s latest murder victim.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Dames said: “Every murder is concerning, yes. We’re not going to do away completely with murders. That will never happen but we’re trending in the right direction and that’s what pleases me most,” he said.

“I think at the end of the year what you’re going to see is crime levels that you haven’t seen in this country in over a decade in terms of reduction.”