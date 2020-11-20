Ian Ferguson: Signs That It Is Time To Move On

These are quite difficult times in the job market. This is certainly not the ideal time for anyone to up and leave their jobs without a secure option, or a passion and plan for entrepreneurship. Sometimes, though, the bad week turns into a month or year, sending the signal to the progressive employee that it may be time to transition to another workplace or sector altogether.

This column today, then, is designed to provide a list of indicators that might signal it is time to move on.

1. You're bored all the time

If you are no longer challenged in your position, and have tried communicating with your boss to no avail, this may be a sign that it is time to leave. Although boredom is a very standard feeling, researchers believe prolonged feelings of boredom while at work are a warning sign that you are not doing what you want to be doing and are searching for more meaning. If you are spending most of your work day on the Internet shopping or playing games, or if you are checking the time frequently at work, that might be an indicator.

2. Your skills are not being tapped

We all know that sometimes you have to take whatever you can get, stick it out for a while and, hopefully, prove to your boss that you are capable of managing more responsibilities. But if you have been doing this for a while, and you are still stuck in a position that does not allow you to utilise your skills, then it is time to start considering other options. When you know you have more to offer the world, do not second guess yourself. Get ready for change.

3. Nothing you do is ever enough

Even though you are the first person in the office, and the last one out, you are constantly checking your work e-mail. You are far exceeding all your colleagues' workload combined. Sometimes you get stuck with a boss that still, believe it or not, expects more from you. If your boss relentlessly pushes for more no matter what, there is likely no end to the madness in sight, and it may be time to go somewhere that can appreciate all that you do, together with some boundaries.

4. Even little things feel overwhelming

The physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion from work can manifest itself in a number of ways. A major sign of job burnout is that you are no longer able to handle even little setbacks. Stress at work is inevitable, but every moment should not feel so completely overwhelming that you just cannot deal with it. If you get upset about every little thing that is happening at work, it may be a sign it is time to move on.

5. You are not growing

It is easy to get stuck in a job and, if you love what you are doing, getting stuck can be comfortable. However, it is important to remember that every job should enhance your skills and add to your value as an employee. If you are not learning anything new, and are simply doing the same thing every day, it is time to look elsewhere.

