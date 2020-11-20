Scotiabank In Branch Closure Over Covid

Scotiabank Bahamas yesterday announced the temporary closure of its Nicholl’s Town branch in Andros following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case among its staff.

The branch is tentatively set to re-open this coming Monday while affected employees complete the mandatory 14-day self-isolation and quarantine period.

Roger Archer, Scotiabank (Bahamas) managing director, said the institution continues to prioritise the health and safety of its customers and employees. In the interim, clients will be routed to the bank's digital and electronic banking channels and customer care mailbox.

“While this temporary closure is necessary, our support team remains committed to providing banking services to our customers attached to the Nicholl’s Town branch,” Mr Archer said.

Scotiabank's on-site automated teller machine (ATM) will also be available for basic account services and transactions, including balance checks, withdrawals, fund transfers and other services. ATM deposits and night depository access will be restricted for the duration of the branch closure.

“We continue to assess the situation, and will be working closely with our support agencies during the period to maintain basic services at our ATMs. All customers can also continue to use their Scotia debit or credit cards to make purchases at stores and business places using point of sale machines,” Mr Archer said.

Andros is one of the islands where Scotiabank is planning to close its branch operations and exit over the next four months.