27 Customers Cited For Breach

A GROUP of people were cited over the weekend for breaching Emergency Orders.

According to police, shortly after 5pm on Saturday officers from the operations unit were alerted to a group gathered at an eatery at Second Street, the Grove.

Upon the officers’ arrival, people were observed inside the establishment not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, police cited the manager for hosting a social gathering and 27 patrons were also cited for attending and failing to practice social distancing.

This comes after several people were cited for gathering at a club in the Palmdale area last Tuesday night.

Police said they were alerted to the gathering shortly after 6pm.

“An inspection of the premises was conducted, it was discovered that the patrons and proprietor were in violation of the COVID-19 Emergency Order,” officials said in a statement last week.

“As a result, the proprietor and the manager of the establishment were cited for hosting a social gathering and failing to practice social distancing. A number of patrons were also cited for attending a social gathering and failing to practice social distancing.”

Several videos of the event circulated on social media showing scores of people leaving the local establishment closely huddled together as officers surrounded the building.

While most of those attending appeared to be wearing masks, there were some who were without them. Social distancing was also not observed in the video.