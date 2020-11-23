American Escapes Unhurt From Mayaguana Plane Crash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN American man escaped injury after his plane crashed in Mayaguana on Saturday.

The single engine aircraft was en route from Jose Aponte de la Torre, Puerto Rico, to Governors Harbour, Eleuthera when it experienced an engine malfunction while in the Mayaguana area.

This led the pilot – the sole person on board – to initiate emergency protocols.

“The aircraft came to a rest in an area that is inaccessible, subsequently a request was made to the United States Coast Guard for assistance.

“The Coast Guard responded via the dispatch of OBPAT helicopter and the pilot was rescued, with no reported injuries,” the Air Accident Investigation Authority said in a statement yesterday.

AAIA officials said they are now investigating the crash.

The incident comes a month after an American Eagles plane skidded off the runway at Grand Bahama International Airport in late October.

At the time, officials said all passengers on board the aircraft were accounted for with two being taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, in August, a group from Abaco escaped injuries after their small aircraft crashed into waters off Treasure Cay just after takeoff.

Bishop Cedric Bullard, who posted a live Facebook video about the incident, was travelling to New Providence with his son, Timothy Bullard, one of the pastors from his church, Rev LaTroy Russell and Russell’s daughter, a medical school student.

The bishop thanked God they are all alive and uninjured.