Pm: Cabinet 'Deliberating' On How To Handle Turnquest Fraud Allegations

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said on Monday that Cabinet is "deliberating" over how it will handle fraud allegations against Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest.
"It's a court matter right now and Cabinet is deliberating," Dr Minnis told reporters Monday morning following a grant ceremony by the Small Business Development Centre. "We'll get back to you as soon as Cabinet completes our deliberation and discussion."
Asked if he was concerned the allegations against his second-in-command would hurt his party's standing in the next general election, Dr Minnis suggested this would not be an issue.
"I think the people know exactly what we're doing. The people know our heart. The people know the challenges we faced in terms of Irma when we first came in. We were challenged with Hurricane Irma. We were the first government to have embarked on air evacuation from the south to ensure that there were no deaths during that hurricane and in spite of that an economic programme continued to move forward. Then we were challenged with Dorian and in spite of that we continued to move forward.
"And now we're plagued with COVID and the entire world is plagued with COVID and in spite of that we continue to focus our concentration on building a better Bahamas..."
Dr Minnis’ remarks were the first time he spoke publicly about the situation since the allegations came to light last week.
This comes after pressure mounted over the weekend from PLPs who demanded answers from government and the resignation of Mr Turnquest over damaging fraud allegations.
Yesterday, just after documents of a second case of allegations against Mr Turnquest emerged, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis, issued another statement calling for Dr Minnis to address the matter.
On Friday, Mr Davis said Mr Turnquest should resign. If he did not, he said the Prime Minister should demand it.
Although not named as a defendant in a case alleging a $27m fraud, Mr Turnquest was accused of issuing “fraudulent loans” between companies where he served as a director.
TalRussell 10 hours, 5 minutes ago
The Colony's cabinet was never asked if they wished to be "deliberating" over how will the PM handle their colleague ministerial Dr. Duane?
Shakehead once for upyeahvote the alledged be conflicted by acting as an advisor AG,. didn't partake in the cabinet's deliberations, twice for not?
joeblow 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
Whatever happened to the presumption of innocence? The most shocking thing I read in that article was that 'Brave' Davis would have anything to say at all with alleged corruption!
Minnis as usual confirms what a sad excuse for a leader we now have in this country!
TalRussell 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
My Comrade Joe, say your right and wrong. Even upon review after digesting its however outlandish shaky allegations, there is no ignoring its enhancement which is a spinoff real scenario involving a local company's dealings, bookkeeping, and casters dream characters?
With each passing hour, new canvas strawman's characters are goin' be added to the growing list of the cast - soon go all PopoulacesOrdinary at large POAL. It's goin' be making for some added street corner and jib gossip.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
the country doesn't have the luxury. we asked a senator to resign a few weeks ago so a vote could be passed on an emergency order. This is much more serious. We can debate the semantics of whether he's charged or not charged. The world will see that a Bahamian QC in good stead in the governing party has filed a writ that names the Deputy Prime Minister, identifying him as a chief financial officer at a time when investors claim 28 million was stolen from. them and not "recorded properly". The outside world doesn't use our word parser.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
To be sure I wish Mr: Turnquest no evil.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
doc them gone it does not really matter. and most fault rest at the feet of the PM who is a stranger to the truth? does he lie like fish swim or is he just DUMB and dangerous??
tribanon 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
Repost:
The writ and statement of claim filed on 16 November 2020 in our Supreme Court by Michael Scott as legal counsel for Fred Kaiser's corporate interests in this matter unequivocally label Kevin Peter Turnquest and Randy Larry Butler as co-conspirators in the alleged fraudulent activities whereby they unjustly enriched themselves by amounts totalling the equivalent of US$33,422,925. The legal action crafted by Michael Scott for Kaiser's corporate interests is such that it will be impossible for The Supreme Court not to declare a compulsory joinder of parties in the civil action, meaning that Turnquest will have to answer for all of the same alleged charges that Butler is now being called on to respond to.
Fred Kaiser himself is apparently coming under considerable pressure from tax authorities in the US and Canada to prove he was not involved in tax evasion schemes designed to wrongfully hide the taxable profits of certain of his onshore corporate interests via offshore entities in The Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Hong Kong. It seems Turnquest and Butler may have been involved for self-gain in facilitating the alleged offshore tax evasion activities of Kaiser's onshore corporate interests. As a result, both Turnquest and Butler are now caught up in a local lawsuit filed by Kaiser's corporate interests as a integral part of his efforts to defend himself against the prying eyes of the tax authorities in both Canada and the US.
There is no question that Turnquest must resign as both MOF and DPM given the damning nature of the affidavits and other evidential material that undoubtedly will be filed in this matter. And because of the public's right to know about these allegations and how they have been resolved, bearing in mind they involve a very senior elected official, it would be wrong for The Supreme Court to order that all filings in this matter be sealed from the public's eyes.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
"Fred Kaiser himself is apparently coming under considerable pressure from tax authorities in the US and Canada to prove he was not involved in tax evasion schemes designed to wrongfully hide the taxable profits of certain of his onshore corporate interests via offshore entities in The Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Hong Kong."
Ahah! I said the same to a friend on the weekend. ~I wonder if these guys are getting pressure from the US for tax fraud and are doing everything in their power to say "we didnt know what Turnquest and Butler was doing".
Cabinet better put some serious questions to Turnquest on exactly what his day to day responsibilities were. A red shirt with a torch won't be enough protection.
On Thursday before this story broke when Minnis appointed Tex Turnquest to oversee "Land Reform", I said, "let's see who the US drags through the court next" You can't fly in the face of the justice by appointing the very people who raped the system to oversee it. And Minnis has done this over and over again. Is like he can't learn.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Sorry to see SKY Bahamas come to such an end. It was a good idea and it provided employment for many Bahamians.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
sometimes seemingly successful businesses can be used as laundromat... for money. The best ones to use are the ones that deal in high volume and lots of cash
Bahamabird 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
"The people know our heart".
What a ridiculous statement. We know that the Cabinet is full of corrupt hypocrites who lack spines. Those who haven't been involved directly in one of the many corrupt acts have chosen to adopt them as their own. Know the hearts of your people, Mr. Prime Minister. Know that our hearts are breaking, Prime Minister because we love the country that you are corrupting and destroying.
tribanon 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
Amen!
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
What did he say when we found out that Kreuger was found guilty of tax fraud? "So? what's new:
TalRussell 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
Comrades, we're talkin' about a man's self-fixation as a compulsive MEism.
Nothing in man's record point ever before neither during em's loyal opposition on/off leader days, nor can it be said at any time as we Colony's prime minister, has em's at any time did refer anything over to his unequal cabinet colleagues.
Shakehead once for upyeahvote referring DPM situation over to cabinet is as fictitious as was OBAN's fake signatory twice for not?
John 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
So we’re the ‘fake loans’ created for the purpose of tax evasion only or was the Butler/Turnquest duo attempting to defraud the investor is well? We’re there actually a loss and exchange of funds or were these loans only created on the books. And maybe that is why the writ says ‘conspiracy to defraud, ‘ because no actual funds were involved or lost. And remover the whistleblower in this instance is a former employee of the investor, Kaiser, who is alleging that they were wrongfully fired by KP Turnquest. So is this a ploy for the investor Kaiser to get the taxmen off his back? By claiming bogus loans that he, apparently knew nothing off?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Yes. I think Kaiser is making an attempt to say exactly what he said, "it was those guys not me". I don't think anyone gives away 28 million with no idea whats happening to it.
TalRussell 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Just got word the redcoats' cabinet members are split on referring whilst hoping a resignation saves them from charge as the scapegoat for the PM - praying not to be forced into referring back to the PM, expression' they wish not to decide the political fate of such a substantive colleague. The PM's AG, and cabinet colleagues' hair dye is startin' to streak.
nassau98@aol.com 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Our politicians in the Bahamas do not follow the Westmimser System of Governance. Moreover, they are not moralistic or ethical people. In the (UK) the (DPM) would have resiged without- hesitation. The (PM) is acting like a hypocrite in this matter. He fired others in his cabinet before, without consulting with his cabinet. Vote 2022. We need a REPUBLIC. In the (UK) they are problably saying what a bunch of jokers we have in the Bahamas.
