Christmas Shopping During Covid-19

By CARA HUNT

Tribune Features Writer

cbrennen@tribunemedia.net

It’s definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But before we get to that special time of the year, we have to get through the holidays of a shopaholic’s dream - Thanksgiving and the Black Friday and their sales.

While it’s a time known for insane crowds at the shops and malls, this may not be the year to try join the masses trying to snag that $100, 50-inch flat screen TV.

For many Bahamians, the Black Friday weekend was the perfect time to dash over to Florida for some major discounted retail therapy and to get an early start on their Christmas shopping.

And in recent years, in a bid to keep those dollars at home, many local merchants offered similar holiday discounts.

Unfortunately, with COVID - 19 still a major threat, shopping this year will be somewhat of a challenge.

Already Bahamian favourites such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy, the Home Depot, Macy’s and JC Penney have announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will have limited and controlled shopping hours on Black Friday.

And with current reduced shopping hours during the weekend, it means many will have a lot less time to hit up and browse through local stores.

“This is the first year that I will not be in Florida shopping, I was so tempted to brave the germs, but at the end of the day it just is not worth it,” said Tribune reader Gia.

Leah agrees: “Black Friday was a tradition for me and my girls. Every year we would go on Thursday after work, hit the malls as soon as midnight hit and then shop all Friday and Saturday, go for a really nice brunch on Sunday and then go home. It was a great way to get our kids Christmas stuff and just a nice break. This year we were like, ‘What are we going do instead?’ I guess we will hit some local stores together.”

Teesha said that she is hoping to catch some good sales online.

“A trip is definitely out, and with COVID, I feel like even shopping locally is so risky, because I know that with so many people not going away, I feel the stores will be crowded,” she said.

“I don’t like shopping in crowds, and the pressure to shop while trying not to catch COVID- 19 is way too much, so I will try to do as much online ordering and curbside pick-up locally as I can do.”

Tara added: “While I am normally not one who bothers with shopping early, I definitely want to be done the first week of December. I want to beat the crowds and the germs if I can.”