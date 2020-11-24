Editorial: Words Without Action Mean Nothing

TO read the story of the murder of Ednique Walker, who died at just eight years old alongside her mother, Alicia Sawyer, is tragic. The pair were victims of violence, and their murder is yet another alarm bell for our nation.

The Zonta Club – along with partners such as Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM) and groups both within government and private society – put the focus on the deaths of Ednique and Alicia again as part of their campaign to end violence against women and girls. An event was held in Nassau Village with a billboard unveiled, the House Speaker, Halson Moultrie, in attendance along with Patricia Minnis and Ann Marie Davis, spouses of the leaders of the FNM and the PLP respectively.

We have no doubt of the sincerity of all of those involved, and the gathering was a fine tribute to the mother and daughter murdered in September.

Mr Moultrie called for people to make the motto of “The Place of Love, Peace and Unity” their reality. Mrs Davis declared that “we are not barbarians”, while Mrs Minnis said “We are better than this!”

All good words – but they need action to make any real change. We applaud all those involved for raising awareness, for applying pressure, for reminding people that deaths such as these should not take place. But it takes more than that.

Let’s take the example of marital rape. Mr Moultrie previously declared that spiritually a husband cannot rape his wife. PLP leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis earlier this year said his party did not support men raping their wives – a bizarre way to put it – but wouldn’t commit to doing anything about it as a priority if his party wins office in 2022. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis previously said he holds no personal view on marital rape, while Attorney General Carl Bethel in 2018 kicked laws on the matter into the long grass from which it has never since emerged.

More immediately in the cases of Ednique and Alicia, they notably had informed police that they were in danger before the killing, and yet police didn’t put a car outside their door.

Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said after the killing that the police would do a “media blitz” on the issue of domestic violence. Have you noticed one? We haven’t.

So words are good. Words are fine. Words are appreciated and can offer comfort to those still in mourning.

But words without action are hollow. It’s long past time for action. The Zonta Club and their colleagues should not need to have to campaign for an end to such violence – it should already be a priority for us all. It should not need yet another murder to make us pay attention to what needs to be done.

We would urge Mrs Minnis and Mrs Davis to go and speak to their respective spouses and urge them to put policy on the table to protect women and children.

We would urge Dr Minnis and Mr Davis to show us their words aren’t empty and back them up with policy that is dealt with as a priority, not stuck on a back burner and never brought to the fore.

It’s time for action. Show us what you really mean to do to stop the killing of another Ednique, another Alicia.

Mixed messages

If there’s one thing that’s consistent in the era of COVID-19, it’s the inconsistency.

Our own perpetual tap dance of changing regulations is well documented, and fairly baffling, but step right up, the United States, it’s your turn to be just as confusing.

The US Centres for Disease Control presently have a level four travel advisory slapped on us, with Americans told that coming here may increase their chances of catching COVID-19. Yes, those same Americans whose nation has had runaway rates of COVID-19.

And yet yesterday the US State Department dropped its warning level down to level three.

It’s not the first time the US has sent out confusing messages – its warnings about crime in The Bahamas still routinely reference locations now empty and events long gone.

Still, there’s not a great deal we can do about other than do what we are doing – keep trying our best to contain the virus and reduce the number of cases here at home.

Frankly, it would be nice to see the US doing the same in its borders.