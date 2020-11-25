Editorial: Praise The Helpers - And Keep The Support Coming

SOMETIMES, there is little in the way of thanks for those trying their hardest to help others.

The latest example of social media outrage comes courtesy of one angry man posting a video to social media claiming members of the food task force were only handing parcels out to white people and not black people.

“See all the food but the woman say that Dr Minnis only giving the people who he want to give,” said the man as he made his wild accusations.

It’s enough to dishearten the most determined of workers, who are going out during the pandemic to try to feed all those who need it – not selectively, as the man alleged.

Social media is a great boon for allowing people to spread the word on all manner of subjects – but it can also make unfounded accusations that much louder too.

We have said before that we are going through unprecedented times – but it is true. We have never seen a time when so many people were so desperate – and desperation can lead to anger.

Those who have been working their hardest to help others do not deserve abuse. Indeed, the chairwoman of the National Food Distribution Task Force, Susan Larson, called their efforts “heroic”.

Might there be ways in which things could be done better? Perhaps. Is being a loudmouth with a cellphone the way to suggest improvements? Not at all.

The task force does need to make sure it is directing aid to those who need it most. Resources are not limitless, and we have previously heard stories of some who don’t need aid trying to exploit what was being offered.

If you just hand out everything to whoever shows up, that’s a surefire way to end up with nothing left in store and people left with empty stomachs.

Mrs Larson said: “The task force applied internationally recognised criteria to the process and used a weighting system to calculate vulnerability levels objectively.”

In other words, they are doing their level best to be fair.

And think about it – what sense would it make for workers to come out, risking the prospect of catching COVID-19, offering their time and effort… only to deny people who were in need? They have come out because they want to help, not because they want to say “no”.

There is, however, one matter that does need greater thought. The work of the task force is due to come to an end on December 31.

What then? Will the money run out and the work come to a stop all at once? Many hotels will only be partially reopened at that stage, and some not at all – leaving many families still needing a helping hand to get by.

A phased end to the support effort would make much more sense, to match the dropping numbers of those in need as people get salaries back in their pockets.

This has been an invaluable safety net – best not take it away too soon.

Officers in danger

The dangers that police officers face on a daily basis was clear to see after an incident in Abaco yesterday.

Two officers arrived at the scene of a reported dispute, only for the man at the location to apparently pull out a shotgun and open fire. One officer was shot in the stomach and face, the other in the stomach.

Thankfully, they were able to drive to a clinic for treatment – and their injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect was also shot and reportedly had to be airlifted to New Providence.

When police arrive on the scene of a crime, there is always the risk that they face deadly weapons.

In this column, we have highlighted on many occasions cases of police brutality – but this is the other side of the equation. This is the danger officers face every day in trying to protect our communities. It is unacceptable, and there should be no occasion when someone feels it is appropriate to open fire on police officers.

There remain too many guns in our country, and there remain too many people too willing to attack police officers.

We wish the officers well in their recovery – and are very thankful that their injuries were not even worse.