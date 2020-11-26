Man Accused Of Unlawful Sex With Girl

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net A BAHAMIAN man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with procuring a minor for the purpose of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Steven Sands, 50, stood before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis accused of procuring a 15-year-old girl on Thursday, November 19, for the purpose of having unlawful sex, contrary to Section 7(A)(1) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 99.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to February 15 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was granted $6,000 bail with one surety.