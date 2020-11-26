Man Killed And Woman Hurt In Shooting

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SHOOTING incident on Tuesday left a man dead and a woman in hospital with gunshot wounds in her leg.

The woman was walking in the area when she was hit by a stray bullet. She was listed in stable condition at last report. According to police, shortly after 6pm officers received reports of gunshots being fired in Hepburn Alley.

“Officers responded; on their arrival they were informed that three males exited a grey Nissan Note armed with firearms,” police said.

“The suspects discharged their weapons in the direction of a male, injuring him. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. During the incident, a female who was walking in the area received gunshot wounds in the leg. She was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.”

Multiple sources have identified the deceased as 35-year-old Renaldo Nixon. A police spokesperson did not state whether he was known to the police.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-8477, or the nearest police station.