Suspect Denied Bail Over Maiming Charge

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday charged with maiming another man last week.

Kevin Estelhomme appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis accused of causing dangerous harm to Roger Miller on Thursday, November 19.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to February 10 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was also denied and the accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS). He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.