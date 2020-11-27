A Comic's View: Reasons To Be Thankful

By INIGO ‘NAUGHTY’ ZENICAZELAYA

YESTERDAY as I enjoyed every “foodies” warm up for Christmas gorging, Thanksgiving Dinner with my family, I realised that despite it not being the normal Bahamian Thanksgiving we still have a lot to be thankful for.

GIVE THANKS

Give thanks that you don’t already have everything you desire.

Imagine if you did, you would have nothing to look forward to?

Give thanks when you don’t know a subject or topic.

Why?

Because it gives you the opportunity to learn and it puts you on the quest to continually seek knowledge on every matter.

(Sounds monotonous, but it’s actually quite fun).

Give thanks for these harsh times during this global ‘COViD 19’ pandemic.

Harsh times make you grow as a person, inside and out, whether you want to or not.

Give thanks for your limitations, those same limitations give you multiple opportunities to grow, improve and become better all around as a person.

Give thanks for each new challenge.

Challenges build character and strength all while making you think.

Nothing wrong with sharpening your mind during the process.

Give thanks for your mistakes.

All of them!

They will teach you valuable life lessons.

Give thanks when you’re tired and weary, because it means you’ve made and accomplished something.

It’s easy to be thankful for the good things.

A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks.

Gratitude can turn a negative into a positive.

Find a way to be thankful for your troubles, and they can become your blessings.

EXTRA CRISPY

On another note if you were brave enough to play chef and burnt the turkey here’s a few options from the explications department.

Pick one that’s your story and you are sticking to it.

COViD and Salmonella won’t be a concern. Everyone will think your turkey is Cajun blackened. Uninvited guests will think twice next year. Your cheese broccoli lima bean casserole will gain new found appreciation. Pets won’t bother to pester you for scraps. No one will overeat. The smoke alarm was due for a test. Carving the bird will provide a good cardiovascular workout. You’ll get to the desserts even quicker. After dinner, the guys can take the bird to the yard and play football. The less turkey Uncle You-Know-Who eats, the less likely he will be to walk around with his pants unbuttoned. You won’t have to face three weeks of turkey leftovers.

In all things be thankful for what you do have and not what you don’t.