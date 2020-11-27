Thanksgiving Dinner Held For Grand Bahama Children's Home

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IL Cares Foundation held a Thanksgiving dinner for the children at The Grand Bahama Children’s Home – an initiative started three years ago.

Last year’s celebration had to be cancelled because of the relocation of the children as a result of damage to the home by Hurricane Dorian last September.

Following full restoration of the home, 30 of the 43 children were brought back to Freeport after a year in New Providence.

With the children’s return, the foundation decided to continue the Thanksgiving tradition celebration it started in 2017.

“As the children are still adjusting to being back home, what better way to begin the holiday season that with a familiar celebration”, said a representative of IL Cares Foundation.

“Through the foundation we aim to continue ongoing initiatives with the goal of dramatically increasing the quality of life for hundreds of Bahamians.

“By giving back to our community in ways that create stronger individuals and households, we can create stronger citizens and a stronger economy. It is our main focus and goal to directly affect those with the greatest needs.”

Pauline Bowen-Forbes, Administrator at GBCH, said it has very challenging year at the home.

“The 2019-2020 has been, as Queen Elizabeth once described, an ‘anus horribilis’. Our children have had their share of trauma, repeated displacement and basically their lives once again interrupted with the effects of COVID-19.

“It is necessary to do whatever we can to return them to some sort of normalcy, since their return they have left the home once since October.”

Mrs Bowen-Forbes said they want the children to feel loved and remembered, and are appreciative of Island Luck Cares for caring enough to host the children for Thanksgiving Dinner.