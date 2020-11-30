Four More Ventilators Donated

THE Ministry of Health has received four ventilators to help the fight against COVID-19.

The ventilators were donated by two prominent families of Canada – the Munks and the Rogers families – and were presented to Minister of Health Renward Wells on Friday.

Procurement of the machines was facilitated by heart specialist Dr Conville Brown, founder of Bahamas Heart Centre and the Medical Pavilion Bahamas.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Ministry of Health extends gratitude for these donations of ventilators from the Munks and Rogers families,” said Mr Wells. “Their generosity aids in our country’s overall healthcare advancement and is especially beneficial during this pandemic where so many have needed the assistance of a ventilator to survive.”

He also acknowledged Dr Brown, and thanked him for receiving the donation from the Munks and Rogers families.

“It is my understanding that early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, when similar to the rest of the world, our necessary medical supplies were declining, two Canadian families decided to assist our healthcare system by procuring much sought-after ventilators,” Mr Wells said.

Valued at just over $100,000, the families were able to secure four dual electronically and battery powered ventilators. Two of the ventilators are being donated to the Ministry of Health and the other two will be deployed to Grand Bahama to a private health facility.

Currently in the public healthcare system, there are just fewer than 90 ventilators available, with 15 at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama, and the remainder in New Providence.

“As much as it is hoped that those accessing our healthcare system will never have to use a ventilator, the reality is that emergency situations constantly occur. Having the increased capacity to assist in saving more lives is invaluable,” said Mr Wells.

Dr Brown said he was pleased to have been able to facilitate the donation of the ventilators.