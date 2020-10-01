A Double Welcome

THE Progressive Liberal Party held a "service of thanksgiving" yesterday for the return of party leader Philip "Brave" Davis.
Mr Davis recently returned to the country after being treated for COVID-19 in the United States.
Last night's event also saw the party welcome Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller, who last week joined the official opposition after serving as an independent member of Parliament for nine months.
Comments
Clamshell 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
The service commenced with the ceremonial waving of Gravy spoons.
bahamianson 51 minutes ago
Is he the only bahamian to get treated outside the Bahamas for Covid19.? The captain abandoned ship. He misrepresented the truth when he said his daughter wanted him close to her. Where does she practice medicine, in California? She definitely does not practice medicine in Georgia. She had to travel to Georgia . The truth is, he went to the states for treatment and not to be close to his daughter. I guess we are stupid bahamians whom can't see through his misrepresentation of the truth. Minnis should not let that die because many bahamians died in our country all not having the money to do what their leader did.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID