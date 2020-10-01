Evan Sweeting Boosts His Stock Ahead Of Collegiate Baseball Recruitment

EVAN Sweeting has delivered a series of impressive performances to boost his stock ahead of his collegiate baseball recruitment.

Sweeting, 18, participated in the New Balance Baseball Program 15 Future Star Series Showcase at Fenway, Park in Boston, Massachusetts, featuring elite international and American recruits.

He was highlighted by Program 15 for his command on the mound in a relief appearance for Team World when he struck out five of the seven batters he faced.

“Sweeting looks sharp on the mound ranging 88-91 mph while locating his effective 78-80 change and 75-78 curve during,” Program 15 tweeted. “Most impressive and quickest inning so far for a pitcher in the bottom of the fourth. His velocity jump this summer is real, and looks like he’s got more to come.”

The 6’1” 185 right hander remains uncommitted in his recruitment process thus far.

“He features both four-seam and two-seam fastball, sitting 85-88 with recent workout videos showing 90s velo,” baseball scout Michael Marino said. “A nice repertoire with a slider and a split-change.

Since relocating to the United States, Sweeting has been homeschooled and last played with Warstic Sanguillen on the Perfect Game Baseball Circuit.

PROGRAM 15, the Official Global Grassroots Player Identification and Development Program for New Balance Baseball.

The Future Series International Week began in 2018, and has become the signature event of New Balance Baseball.

It has featured 32 amateur players who went on to be selected during the 2018 and 2019 MLB Drafts.

According to the organisation: “Total bonuses from MLB clubs to players participating in Future Stars Series events have passed the $18 million mark and hundreds of college scholarships have been awarded to players across all levels through PROGRAM 15 Regional Partner Organisations.

On the organisation’s website, Jeremy Booth, PROGRAM 15 Founder, CEO and President of Baseball Operations for The New Balance Baseball Future Stars Series said: “This is a crucial time of the year to be seen by scouts. It’s often the last window of opportunity for a lot of guys who have been overlooked or were perhaps a little slower in developing into great players. Unfortunately, that window of opportunity was just closed for a lot of truly talented players who, along with their families, have dedicated years of time and financial commitment to a future in this game. We’ve lost four months of games and there’s no way to replace that. But something needs to happen for the players, for the game of baseball, to calm some fears. And if there’s a possibility that we can do something about it. That’s what we are going to do.”