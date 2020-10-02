But President Claims Schools Hit By Covid-19 Cases

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson claimed Friday that a number of schools have been plagued by COVID-19 cases this week.

Mrs Wilson told The Tribune that since Monday R M Bailey Senior High School and Anatol Rodgers High School were the latest facilities to be hit from the respiratory virus.

She claimed there had been “a serious situation” where R M Bailey School was shut down despite students taking examinations there.

“Those students who taking examinations were sent over to CH Reeves’ campus and they are suspected to have been exposed, so this is unacceptable because the virus is contagious and the number of cases is growing daily especially in New Providence,” the BUT president said Friday.

According to Mrs Wilson, several other schools were also affected.

“Carlton Francis (and) Willard Patton Preschool - all of them experienced COVID-19 positive cases this week and last week Albury Sayle Primary and A F Adderley Junior High.”

“The educational system is not about the Ministry of Education or the union’s likes or dislikes but it's about the future of the children of our nation,” she further said.

At least 100 teachers are either in quarantine or have been quarantined from September 7th to October 2nd, The Tribune has been told.

Contacted about Mrs Wilson’s claims Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said he did not have any information on the matter.

Further pressed on cases at various schools such as Anatol Rodgers High School and Carlton E Francis Primary School, Mr Lloyd said he heard about those incidents but was still awaiting confirmation.