Resorts Hail Airline Over Pre-Flight Covid Testing

Bahamian resorts yesterday hailed American Airlines' plan to conduct pre-flight COVID-19 testing on all international travellers coming to The Bahamas as an “excellent” initiative.

Diane McTague, the Holiday Inn Express' general manager, told Tribune Business yesterday that the move - expected to start this month and coinciding with the hotel industry's recommended October 15 re-opening will “absolutely” benefit The Bahamas in its bid to restart the tourism industry.

"What’s killing us is the quarantine isn’t it?” Ms McTague said, speaking before the Ministry of Tourism's late afternoon unveiling of its alternative to the so-called 14-day Vacation in Place. “The length of the quarantine. That’s what’s killing the tourism business. So absolutely I think that’s a good idea.”

Voicing optimism that other airlines will follow American Airlines' lead if everything works out smoothly, Ms McTague added: "Things are going really well here. We have some local business coming in and things seem to be picking up a little from the Family Islands, but I think we are just waiting to have everything opened up so we can kind of trail back to normality.”

The American Airlines initiative will seemingly dovetail well with the Ministry of Tourism's plan to replace the 14-day visitor quarantine with increased COVID-19 testing, both as guests arrive at Bahamian airport and marine port-of-entry and during their stay.

The Bahamas is among the first international destinations where American Airlines will offer pre-flight virus testing for all passengers, with Jamaica taking the lead. Details on the protocols for testing travellers heading to this nation, though, have yet to be released.

"We are so pleased that American Airlines has included The Bahamas in their pre-flight testing programme, and for their continued commitment to mitigating the spread of coronavirus,” said Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation.

“Miami is a major gateway to our islands, and we believe pre-departure testing will create important efficiencies, while ensuring the health and safety of both our visitors and residents.”

Muna Issa, Super Clubs Breezes managing director, said: “I think this is an excellent initiative. Grenada today re-opened their tourism product, and tourists are able to take a COVID test in-country after four days. If negative they can then leave the property.”

Matthew Brear, general manager of Cape Santa Maria in Long Island, backed the American Airlines initiative “100 percent". He added that “anything would benefit us at this point. Anything that would make it easier for visitors to The Bahamas to do an all-in-one COVID test plus ticket and hotel room would be great".

Mr Brear said: “I don’t think the 14-day quarantine is of any benefit to us at all. We opened in July with no 14-day quarantine and we did just fine. The spike in COVID-19 cases after the initial opening in July was to do with the fact that locals were allowed to travel to Florida, and that was a major problem as far as I can tell.

"We as a resort were allowed to open for 23 days in July without any quarantine. People seem to forget that we had no issues in July. I think Delta Airlines may have started this already, so I hope that other airlines follow suit.

"I think this is a great idea and it is smart of American Airlines to do, helping travellers with their COVID test. It is a challenge, and it’s a real struggle for people to get here. It was a challenge even before the COVID-19 to get to Long Island, and the virus just made it more difficult," he added.

“I think the COVID test is a necessity. The quarantine won’t benefit anybody, and I don’t know what the reasoning is behind that. I think for the other airlines to compete they are going to have to do what American Airlines is doing."