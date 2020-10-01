Veteran Forward Kino Burrows Scores 13 In 90-53 Blowout Victory For Byers

KINO Burrows and the FOS Provence Basket Byers continue the French LNB Pro B Leaders Cup as they continue their preparation for the 2020-21 season.

The veteran forward finished with 13 points and four rebounds in a 90-53 blowout win for the Byers over his former club Aix Maurienne, in the Byers’ first home game of the campaign.

FOS is 3-0 in the Leaders Cup and Burrows has averaged 16.3 points per game in those contests.They advanced to the final against a LNB Pro A (Jeep Elite) against Chorale Roanne Basket on October 13. They began the preseason tournament with a 76-59 win over the Antibes Sharks. Burrows finished with 21 points and followed with a win against a LNB Pro A (Jeep Elite) side, Etan Chalon. Burrows finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in an 81-65 result.

The LNB Pro B season will begin on October 9 when the Byers face St Quentin. Pro basketball leagues across Europe have tipped off their regular seasons and several Bahamian players were active in their respective teams’ debut.

Also in France, Kentwan Smith delivered a dominant performance in the Nationale Masculine 2 (NM2) League.

Smith scored a game high 27 points to lead Garonne ASPTT to a 99-44 win over ES Gardonne. He opened the preseason with 15 points to help lead his team to 93-78 win over Villanueve-Sur-Lot.

Smith is in his second consecutive season with Garonne ASPTT.

In 16 games with the club last season, he averaged 12.9 points per game and Garonne ended the regular season with the second-best record in the league.

Smith’s pro career has taken him to five different countries on three different continents.