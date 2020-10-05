Bahamasair’S Revenue Off A ‘Staggering’ $32m

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamasair’s “staggering” financial losses continue to mount, its chairman revealed yesterday, disclosing that revenues for its just-completed 2020 financial year were down $32m compared to 2019.

Tommy Turnquest, giving a bleak near-term outlook for the national flag carrier, told Tribune Business that passenger numbers and load factors on its domestic routes are “dismal” with as few as six persons travelling on its service between Nassau and Freeport.

He added that the airline had cut back its weekly number of flights “like 90 percent”, with the 22 to 26 presently scheduled equivalent to what it used to do per day prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Bahamasair presently confined to servicing its domestic inter-island routes only, Mr Turnquest said it had yet to look at restarting its international flights into the US and other Caribbean destinations given the government’s continuing concerns over the rate at which COVID-19 infections are increasing on New Providence.

With memories still fresh about how the second domestic COVID-19 wave was sparked by Bahamians returning from travelling to Florida and elsewhere, Mr Turnquest said the national flag carrier simply lacked the “economies of scale” of an American Airlines to begin pre-flight virus testing of passengers before they boarded the plane.

“They’re still very, very low,” the Bahamasair chairman said of passenger numbers on the airline’s domestic flights. “For example, we went into Marsh Harbour this morning, and I guess we had about 15 and brought back 21-22m, either on a 70-seater or 50-seater.

“We combined Rock Sound and Georgetown on a 70-seater, and had 21 passengers total. On Nassau to Freeport we had six passengers. We just don’t have the numbers. We’ve cut back. We’re down to 22 to 26 flights a week when we used to do that in a day. We’ve cut back like 90 percent.”

Mr Turnquest said this comparison was not exactly like-for-like, as Bahamasair was only currently flying domestically, whereas pre-COVID it was also on international routes. He added, though, that the present halt on flights to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando in the US; Providenciales in Turks & Caicos; two destinations in Haiti; and Havana had cost Bahamasair 50 percent of the locations it normally serves.

“You take those destinations out of the mix, that’s eight of 16 destinations,” the Bahamasair chairman told Tribune Business. “We’ve cut back tremendously. In terms of lost revenue, the numbers are staggering. We’re talking tens of thousands versus millions.

“Bahamasair, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, had revenues of $92m. For the year ended June 2020, because of Dorian in late 2019 and three to four months of COVID-19 - March, April, May and June - we were down to around $60m.

“It’s been huge, and then we didn’t fly. We flew for a couple of days in July, didn’t fly in August and started up in September. The numbers, as I’ve told you, have been dismal. Again, we’re trying to do the best we can.”

With a near-35 percent year-over-year drop in Bahamasair’s top-line, Mr Turnquest said the national flag carrier was seeking to “keep the operational costs at a minimum”. He acknowledged that the Government was continuing to subsidise the airline’s $3.5m monthly wage bill, and said the airline was “talking about everything” to find ways to slash its expenses.

Besides the loss of jobs and incomes inflicted by COVID-19, and with many Bahamians wanting to stay close to home, the mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed on all domestic travellers from New Providence remains the major factor driving reduced domestic travel.

The Government has given no indication that this will be lifted any time soon, and Mr Turnquest said Nassau’s rising infection rate was likely giving it pause for thought on Bahamasair restarting its international operations given that many Bahamians liked to use it for travel.

“We haven’t looked at that,” Mr Turnquest added of an international restart. “We’re still very concerned about our domestic numbers which we are facing. The Government is still concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases we have in The Bahamas and whether they want to encourage Bahamians to travel.

“I know some Bahamians are travelling on the foreign carriers’ reduced schedules but when Bahamasair starts travelling it’s wide open.” Mr Turnquest added that Bahamasair simply lacked the “wherewithal” to offer the pre-flight testing that American Airlines plans to introduce.

“We can’t achieve the economies of scale to make this thing worthwhile to set up a whole infrastructure,” he said, adding that the best solution would be to “piggyback” on the US authorities if they set up such schemes for the pre-flight testing of all passengers.