Marines To The Rescue As Man Buried In Sand Collapse

MARINES helped to rescue a man on Saturday after he was buried underneath a heavy load of sand.

The marines, who were stationed on Guana Cay, Abaco, were called to assist the local police after an incident at about 10.20am, when sand collapsed on a worker carrying out construction work.

Damien Smith, a resident of Marsh Harbour was among several workers on Guana Cay, in the process of repairing a sea wall at Nippers Beach Bar & Grill. As a result of the digging to replace the braces for the seawall, the sand collapsed, resulting in Mr Smith being partially buried.

Able Seaman Kameron Armbrister and Marine Seaman Odrick Roberts, along with 2789 Corporal Zhivargo McKenzie of the Police Force and members of the community dug and lifted Mr Smith out of the trench. He was transported by boat by councilman Troy Albury.

On the mainland, they were met by an ambulance and Mr Smith was transported to Marsh Harbour Clinic. At the latest report, he was responsive and receiving further assessment and treatment.