Breaking News: Weekend Lockdowns For New Providence And Abaco

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced new restrictions to movement only for residents of New Providence and Abaco due to high COVID-19 case numbers, that have now forced the health care system to the edge of “collapse”.
Beginning this Friday at 7pm, a 24-hour curfew will be enforced each day throughout the holiday weekend until Tuesday at 5am.
The same will follow for subsequent weekends - Fridays at 7pm to Mondays at 5am.
Additionally, a daily curfew of 7pm will be enforced. Dr Minnis did not say when these new restrictions will end, but he said it depended on an improvement of the current situation.
“The persistently high case numbers – particularly on New Providence – have placed immense strain on our healthcare system and our medical professionals,” Dr Minnis said in the House of Assembly Wednesday.
“Our hospitals are full. Medical teams have been pushed to their capacity. If there is further deterioration in the COVID-19 situation on our most populated island we risk a collapse of the healthcare system.”
During the 24-hour weekend lockdowns, food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, construction sites and laundromats are prohibited from opening.
Dr Minnis said no social gatherings will be permitted, adding a new hotline has been established for residents to anonymously report such prohibited activity. That number is 702-9967.
He said police will clamp down and enforce the law strictly where mass gatherings are found.
Authorities will also be keeping a keen eye out for Airbnb rentals that break Emergency Powers Orders.
Regarding restaurants, outdoor and indoor dining is prohibited. However, hotels with guest are allowed to offer outdoor dining for visitors.
The new Emergency Orders will further include harder restrictions for businesses who are found in breach of protocols.
In the first instance a business will be fined, but if found in contravention of orders a second time, the business will be ordered shut for 14 days.
Full details in tomorrow's Tribune.
Comments
John 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Can’t see the reasoning behind canceling the 5 am to noon beach privileges thru the week days as it is probably the most therapeutic source on the islands and with school closed and restrictions on churches it was the only opportunity for children to get outdoors for a few hours
Proguing 4 hours, 1 minute ago
What about exercising outside to keep fit in case one contracts the virus?
John 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
The doubling of fines is draconian and unconscionable as there is no evidence (well maybe one) of repeat offenders and most violators were in an act of desperation: the need for food, medicine or water. And if the emergency hotlines were more responsive these cases could have been avoided. And the understanding is now that they are even less responsive and publishing the numbers to call even less frequently
John 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Well maybe Minnis is targeting the doubling of fines at those businesses that are hosting large crowds, not social distancing or wearing face masks. To which everyone agrees. But the concern is about businesses that is and have all intentions of following the rules and protocols but get ‘caught slipping’ ? Is it fair to them?
John 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
Minnis must review his beach orders if he is serious. Think about the children and shut ins the same effort it takes to have ‘ambassadors’ out on the beach giving $200 tickets 2 minutes after the beach closes can be used to properly distance and control beach users. Stop being a puppet and a (Bahamian) hater jred
truetruebahamian 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
If Minnis thinks that the hood rats will comply with his orders, he does not understand their mentality and thus he is mentally unequipped to be in the position that he currently holds. A dictator should take note of the French Revolution and hold a healthy respect for the guillotine and the gibbet.
rodentos 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
the only way is to fumigate the rats
John 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
The hood rats you refer to must live in Lyford Cay and ole fort Bay and Albany. Because the people in Bain and Grants Town and St Cecilia are trying their best to comply with the orders. But because of their hardships and by being doubly or even tripled patrolled by the police, they seem to be the greatest violators. Most of them are caught violating the rules within a few feet of where they live. In search of food or water or medicine. And Minnis instructions ( after he just said ‘the beaches close at 10:00 but who cares if you stay til 12:00) to lock them up and fine them if it’s just ONE minute after curfew, shows he has a lot of the ‘Donald Trump’ spirit (or ghost) in him.
Clamshell 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
What’s the problem? If ya get sick, ya can just do what “Gravy” Davis did, just fly over to America for first-class treatment ... oh, and don’t forget to fly first-class, too!
immigrant 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
I, for one, am Just excited about T-shirt day! Don’t worry about your job going up in flames...wear this T-Shirt!
professionalbahamian 3 hours, 1 minute ago
Very Sad and stupid- why close the beaches - resentment for this government must be at an all time high! But of course like every prior Bahamas Government they don’t give a crap what the population thinks or wants. The population is looked upon as children or patients I appears...!
OPEN THE COUNTRY COMPLETELY AND PROMISE IN WRITING NOT TO CLOSE IT IN ANY WAY AGAIN! SWEDEN - a country which never restricted anything, IS DOING BETTER THAN THE REST OF THE WORLD WITH THIS!
Economist 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Please, SWEDEN has the 14th HEIGHEST DEATH RATE in the WORLD. 582 deaths PER MILLION.
Bahamas around 260 Turks & Caicos 154 Bermuda 145 Cayman 15 Barbados 24
professionalbahamian 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Please- just flattening the curve until when- when you have an island of upper class and severely impoverished due to economic lockdowns- the curve will play out and the end result may be close to the same...
https://newsroom.uvahealth.com/2020/0...">https://newsroom.uvahealth.com/2020/0...
ohdrap4 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
I hope my fridge does not give up on me.
I will say prayers to BPL and Cable Bahamas that I may survive the weekend.
I beat the line at aquapure this morning.
Honestman 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Why are church services being allowed? Surely better from a policing point of view to have everyone off the road at weekends? Church goers can attend services virtually during these weekend lock downs. Makes no sense.
Dawes 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
How is this meant to help. if the numbers are out of control then lockdown for two weeks. If they aren't then no need for lockdown. From his own mouth businesses are where most cases are occurring (i would highly suspect it is Government entities), so how is allowing them to still operate going to work. We will be like this until November and then no doubt longer unless you are a tourist, as you will be exempt. All they had to do was enforce the rules from the start and it wouldn't have got this far. But at least this time he says they will enforce them (unless you are connected or live in one of those western gated communities as then you can carry on, just don't be poor or unconnected).
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
this onerous 7PM curfew again?what are persons who work 9-5 supposed to do?
DDK 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
SENSELESS FOOL!
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
Someone please send this fool to Sandilands IMMEDIATELY!!!
newcitizen 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
8 months in and still the only solution they have is lockdowns. 8 months with no new game plan. They have no idea what they are doing.
rodentos 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
I can guarantee you even in 5 years they will not cancel emergency powers. It was done on purpose to stay. The whole "pandemic" is designed to give governments absolute powers. You could have picked any random virus the effect would be the same
rodentos 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Genius master plan at work!
TalRussell 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Early out 2017 gate 'em was not fooling when he poked a finger in Papa Hubert's chest, warning, 'em flee into exile, and would be challenged if 'em showed up on Mackey Street!
Mr. Minnis's greatest gift will be to The Fourteen sitting red coat House MPs and senators be targeted not run come to the rungin general election bell time with the releasing of The Fourteen from having to convince voting constituents that the red party still has the DNA makeup of Comrades Cecil and Papa Hubert.
Shakehead* once for Yeah your comrade not making this up, Twice for Not
Clamshell 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Uh ... huh? Wha? Huh? Somebody, quick, check Tal for a fever. He got da Gibberish-19, I fear!
