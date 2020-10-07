Kanye Drops In On The Exumas

You’d imagine he had enough on his plate but life never stops for mega rapper Kanye West. On a flight back from visits to Haiti and Jamaica last week he dropped in on the Exumas for a strictly-controlled visit to look over a potential resort development.

Only staff at the resort Kanye stayed at overnight were on hand for the visit and observed strict COVID-distancing controls throughout his visit – with the exception of this one photograph for the files. We’re assured masks were reapplied the moment the camera was put away. Details of what exactly Kanye was looking at are strictly under wraps for the moment as is the size of the project.