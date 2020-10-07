Here We Go Again: Pm Piles On The Pain In Desperate Bid To Halt Runaway Virus

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
RESIDENTS in New Providence and Abaco will be placed under strict movement restrictions, featuring a 7pm daily curfew and full weekend lockdowns until the COVID-19 situation sees improvement, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, pictured, announced yesterday.
The 7pm curfew will begin tomorrow and last throughout the holiday weekend, ending Tuesday at 5am.
Following this, every weekend both islands will go into full lockdown mode – Fridays at 7pm to Mondays 5am –- and every day the curfew will be 7pm instead of the 10pm curfew that has been in effect for several weeks.
As a part of government’s enforcement efforts, Dr Minnis said all fines for breaching health protocols, except for the mask violations, will be doubled.
He said to encourage compliance with public health protection measures, there will be an amendment to the Emergency Powers Order that causes businesses to be closed for 14 days on their second violation of the protocols.
Dr Minnis explained that a business will be fined for the first violation, but on a second offence the business would be ordered shut.
During these weekend 24-hour lockdowns, only essential services, including the uniformed branches, customs and immigration departments, public health services, sanitation services and essential utility services will be permitted to operate.
No social gatherings will be allowed, Dr Minnis said, adding this will be strictly enforced in order to reduce and control the spread of COVID-19. There is now a confidential hotline for citizens to report people hosting social gatherings. The hotline number is 702-9967 through -.
Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, the prime minister said there are urgent challenges on both islands. Despite this, he said the opening date for the tourism sector remains set at November 1, adding that officials have set specific goals for the next 14 days.
“We face urgent challenges here on New Providence and Abaco,” Dr Minnis said.
He spoke as many of his Cabinet ministers were absent from the sitting because they are in quarantine after coming into contact with Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira who tested positive for the disease this week.
“The persistently high case numbers – particularly on New Providence – have placed immense strain on our healthcare system and our medical professionals.
“Our hospitals are full. Medical teams have been pushed to their capacity. If there is further deterioration in the COVID-19 situation on our most populated island, we risk a collapse of the healthcare system.
“My government uses science and data and listens carefully to the recommendations of experts to guide our policies. We also consult with various stakeholders to get their feedback and to discuss the policies we are considering.
“This is the worst crisis The Bahamas has faced in its modern history. We are living in an unprecedented global emergency. Each day is an emergency and we have to constantly make adjustments, day in and day out, sometimes, on an hourly basis. This is going to be our reality for some time.
“Anyone who tells you otherwise does not understand this moment in history.”
He continued: “Today, the current situation in New Providence and Abaco requires new restrictions in order to reduce infections and, most importantly, to save lives. Sadly, we are now averaging one death per day.
“In deciding on these restrictions, we have balanced the need of our people to make a living, along with the serious public health concerns of the moment. Nobody likes or wants complete shutdowns or full restrictions.
“We seek to implement what is reasonable and necessary for a period of time in order to reduce sickness and death. When these goals are achieved and cases are reduced, we remove these measures so that people may get back to a greater level of normalcy in their lives and livelihoods.
“Health officials are setting a goal with targets and timelines that would measure the impact of the restrictive measures and the likely success of mitigating the transmission of COVID-19 in New Providence and Abaco over the next 14 days,” Dr Minnis also told Parliament.
“The ultimate measure of success would mean that the number of new cases is no longer increasing, hospitalisations are decreasing, a reduction in the need for ICU care and a decrease in the number of COVID-19 related deaths.
“The success of these measures will inform whether more restrictive measures are needed or if measures can be relaxed. The measures I have outlined have no effect on air travel. There has been no change to the current travel regime.
“The opening of the international tourism sector remains set for November 1, 2020.”
Further restrictions mean the only other movement during weekend lockdowns beside essential services, will be for one hour of worship services on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 7am and 1pm.
Food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, construction sites or laundromats are not permitted to operate during the full 24-hour weekend curfews.
Dr Minnis said food distribution by the National Food Distribution Task Force will be tailored to take place during weekdays.
Beaches and parks in Abaco and New Providence will also be closed beginning Friday and only virtual learning is permitted for students on both islands.
Sea and airports will continue to operate and there will be no interruption to flights.
Additionally, during the week, religious services may continue based on the Bahamas Christian Council guidelines approved by the Ministry of Health.
Churches may also open for individual/private prayer during the week. However, other restrictions regarding funerals and weddings will be enforced.
Dr Minnis said health officials have recommended reverting to previous protocols.
As such, in addition to the officiant and the undertakers, 10 people will be permitted to attend a funeral, which may now only take place at the graveside. Wakes and repasts will not be permitted.
As far as weddings are concerned only ten people will be permitted at a wedding, while wedding receptions will not be permitted.
Exercise is permitted in a person’s neighbourhood Monday to Friday, between 5am and 7pm, but exercise on the weekend may take place only within a person’s yard.
Gyms will once again be closed.
Consistent with the international guests using these facilities, Bahamians and residents seeking to book at hotels in New Providence and Abaco will be required to have negative COVID-19 RT PCR tests.
And there will be no indoor or outdoor dining in New Providence and Abaco for now.
Where take away services are being provided, enforcement monitors will ensure that there is no congregating either indoors or outdoors by patrons. However, hotels will be allowed to offer outdoor dining to guests.
As it pertains to retail sales, this will only be allowed by kerbside except for food stores. For all other retail, customers are not permitted to enter stores, while gas stations are not permitted to provide in-store services.
As he closed his address to the House of Assembly, the prime minister made an appeal to social media influencers to rally support of the COVID-19 protocols.
“Let me close by making a strong appeal to social media influencers, to social media gurus, to do all you can to encourage adherence to the proper health guidelines and preventative measures and to encourage the spirit of ‘we are in this fight together’.
“I say to the social media gurus and those who live on social media, spread the message of unity. Create songs of unity, song of encouragement, song of remembrance that there should be no gathering.
“I say to the young entrepreneurs out there (that) this is your opportunity to do your part. Create t-shirts with slogans and messages. Let’s fight COVID together.
“United against COVID and every Friday I encourage all Bahamians throughout the length and breadth of the country to wear t-shirts with the slogan ‘anti-COVID’, or ‘let’s fight COVID’.
“Let’s declare Fridays anti-COVID t-shirt day. The message must be loud and clear so that everyone understands that we are at war. The world is at war.
“We are all at war against COVID, a virus that we cannot see and a virus that does grave danger and causes death,” Dr Minnis said.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
this nonsensical 7PM again. Exactly when are persons who work 9-5 supposed to get anything done. Does noone remember the traffic jams as people rushed to get home before 7? Nobody? And more businesses are open now.
"these weekend 24-hour lockdowns, only essential services, including the uniformed branches, customs and immigration departments, public health services, sanitation services and essential utility services will be permitted to operate."
remember it was the essential services that spread the post july-1 infections.
It's like we can't learn
Porcupine 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
But people from Nassau can still fly to the Family Islands. And, thank god that Covid only works on weekends. I think all the people of The Bahamas firstly want consistency and sensibility. These are lacking, and have been lacking in the government's response. What is abundantly clear however, is that The Bahamas is failing in both the government response, as well as, the intelligent and compassionate response required of the entire population. Point at whoever you choose, but this is a failure. And yes, this is a result of a failed education, schools, churches, and homes alike.
themessenger 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Yes, how clever of them to have the airport open all weekend fully staffed with customs, immigration, police, security, and essential baggage handlers to accommodate all those traveling Nassuvians who are locked down and all those family islanders who will be flocking to Nassau's COVID environment.
whogothere 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Two weeks ago, it was "Abaco - nobody cares if you go to beach after 10pm". Now it's double fines if breach health protocols...This is just a disgusting abuse of power. And ignores his past failures and reinvents them as success... Ya lockdowns don't work!! And treating this country like your personal emotional yo-yo is un becoming as our a leader. Minnis if you're following the science then please share the science of banning open access to beaches, forcing people to stay inside and punitively coercing people's freedoms. Show us the science behind cloth mask actually working for a airborne virus. Explain to us how allowing people to go to air-conditioned churches to sing makes any sense when that is precisely the activity linked to super spreading events. Dude you are soooooo making this up as you go along, which I (to be fair) get, but please at least get the fundamentals right... Low risk of transmission from surfaces, low risk from outdoor activities, high risk form air-conditioned indoor group activities, low risk to working age population, low risk to children, High Risk to persons of 65 and up or with serious co-morbidities... Your response to this go to church and then everybody pile into the house with Grandma! Jeez dude... . . Fun fact: Around 2500 people die in the bahamas every year, thats around 200 per month, around 7 per day..Most of them from exactly the same things that put them at risk from COVID19...
Proguing 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Please someone pass this on to the government:
South African Data Analysts: Lockdown Will Lead to 29 Times More Deaths Than Coronavirus:
https://summit.news/2020/05/05/south-...">https://summit.news/2020/05/05/south-...
Leaked Study From Inside German Government Warns Lockdown Could Kill More People Than Coronavirus:
https://summit.news/2020/05/12/leaked...">https://summit.news/2020/05/12/leaked...
Study: Lockdown “Will Destroy at Least Seven Times More Years of Human Life” Than it Saves:
https://summit.news/2020/05/26/study-...">https://summit.news/2020/05/26/study-...
moncurcool 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Further restrictions mean the only other movement during weekend lockdowns beside essential services, will be for one hour of worship services on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 7am and 1pm.
So everyone in Nassau will now say on Saturday and Sunday they going to church. This is madness.What's the point of a lockdown that's not a lockdown catering to the church?
TigerB 56 minutes ago
It's 3 days folks, 3 lousy days.... less than any other island punishment, and Nassau has more cases...I guess its ok to punish other islands with lockdowns for 2 and 3 weeks, but bypass Nassau, the one with the nastiest count... we need to see the numbers on the chart for what it is
